OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 261 community members in self-isolation, quarantine

COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks September 3. Students miss classes while waiting to be cleared by Goddard after filling out COVID-19 reporting tool, despite negative test results.

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

OU updated its COVID-19 dashboard testing data Sunday to show three new cases on the Norman campus between Oct. 1 and 2.

According to the dashboard, one positive test was reported Oct. 1 and two were reported Oct. 2. As of Oct. 5, there are 261 OU community members in isolation due to COVID-19 — up from 261 on Oct. 4.

Of those 261 in isolation, 44 had a positive test, 49 have symptoms, 53 were exposed by members of their household and 115 were exposed to the virus from other means.

The dashboard also shows there were 28 OU Housing tests administered on Oct. 1 and 26 tests on Oct. 2 with no positive tests reported. 

According to OU Athletics, 803 student athletes and athletic department staff were tested last week, resulting in one new positive case. There are currently two active cases among student athletes.

OU’s Chief COVID-19 Officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler, addressed the state’s rising number of cases as the state nears 90,000 total cases. Bratzler said the state has over 1,000 deaths from the virus. On Sept. 24, Oklahoma was ranked as the state with the third-worst COVID-19 positivity rate, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The city of Norman reported 32 new cases on Oct. 1, and 49 new cases were reported in Norman on Oct. 2 — the highest amount of new daily cases since Sept. 23. Cleveland County saw 71 new cases on Oct. 1 and 83 on Oct. 2, giving the county a total of 6,349 cases, with 3,446 of those being in Norman.

As of Oct. 5, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma are at an all-time high, with 699 Oklahomans hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Three deaths were reported in Cleveland County on Oct. 6, all males aged 65 or older.

For a comparison of OU, Norman and Cleveland County data which is updated daily, see the OU Daily’s COVID-19 dashboard.

