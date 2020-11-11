You are the owner of this article.
OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 24 new cases reported, 135 isolating due to positive test

Bratzler 10/23

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler wears his mask Oct. 23.

 Photo from live stream

OU reported 24 positive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 9, according to a Wednesday morning update of the university’s dashboard.

According to the dashboard, the 13 positive cases recorded at Goddard Health Center were results of 84 tests, meaning 15.48 percent of the Goddard test results were positive on Nov. 9. Testing conducted in OU Housing resulted in 11 positives from 80 tests, a 13.8 positive percentage.

Cleveland County reported 214 positive tests the same day, with Norman accounting for 138 positive tests, according to the City of Norman COVID-19 dashboard. Numbers in Cleveland County have been elevated since Nov. 8, when the county reported 348 new cases, its highest daily count since at least Aug. 4, according to the OU dashboard.

As of Nov. 9,  491 people are either in self-isolation or quarantine. Of those, 405 are students, 71 are staff and 15 are faculty, according to the OU Dashboard. Out of the 491, 135 are quarantined due to a positive test, 213 due to exposure, 55 from symptoms and 88 due to household exposures.

Oklahoma is entering one of its most critical periods of the pandemic in terms of hospitalizations and new cases, according to the Nov. 8 White House COVID-19 report, which characterized the spread of COVID-19 in the state as “unyielding.” According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, only 57 adult ICU beds — representing just 6 percent of the state’s total capacity — were available as of Nov. 11. 

The OSDH reported 1,248 hospitalizations statewide as of Nov. 10, an increase of 146 since the previous day, with 2,177 additional positive cases. State health officials warned hospital capacity and staffing are being stretched to their limits statewide during a Tuesday press conference with Gov. Kevin Stitt. At the conference, Stitt reiterated he will not implement a statewide mask mandate, stating he believes the decision should be left to local governments.

