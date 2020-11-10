OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 22 more positive tests, 80 community members enter quarantine since Nov. 5

The OU COVID-19 dashboard was updated with testing data from Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, showing an increase in both Norman and on-campus cases.
According to the dashboard, there were 22 new cases on campus from Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, with ten of the cases coming from OU Housing. The remaining 12 new cases were reported through Goddard Health Center testing.
There are 419 OU community members in self-isolation or quarantine as of Nov. 9 according to the dashboard — an increase of 80 individuals since Nov. 5. Among the 419, 183 were exposed to COVID-19, 112 have tested positive — an increase of 24 positive tests since Nov. 5 — 78 were exposed in their household and 46 had symptoms.
The City of Norman has reported 305 new cases from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9. and the state has reported 6,704 new cases over the same time, according to the dashboard.
This update comes as the ICU beds in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have begun to fill amid a notable spike in infections as well as the highest number of hospitalizations yet seen statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health executive order reports, with 1,102 Oklahomans currently hospitalized.
According to a statement by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa ran out of ICU beds Monday night.
“Hospitals are enacting their surge plans for managing ICU patient care on a regional basis,” Bynum said in the statement. “Politically convenient speeches about freedom and personal responsibility are not preventing our ICUs from being maxed out.”
Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) called for Gov. Stitt to implement a statewide mask mandate at a news conference Tuesday. Virgin also urged Stitt to extend an exemption to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act which would allow public bodies to continue meeting virtually without being in violation of the act.
“Earlier this year, the Legislature felt it prudent to have legislation to protect public bodies and ensure they could continue to operate without fear of spreading,” Virgin said in a statement. “As this pandemic continues to grow in Oklahoma, it is common sense that we would extend this exemption and protect the lives of Oklahomans. At this juncture, we need to increase our defenses not put them down.”
Virgin held a press conference today to speak on state leadership’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, Stitt said he would not issue a statewide mask mandate because he would not “mandate something (he doesn’t think) you can enforce.”
Virgin said Republican leaders are silent and lack leadership in regards to COVID-19 and implementing a state-wide mask mandate would be “the right thing.”
Recently, some Republican governors — including the governors of Utah and Iowa — have broken with other Republican state leaders and instituted mask mandates. Stitt will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to address the COVID-19 situation in Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.