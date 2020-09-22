OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 186 community members self-isolating due to positive test as of Monday

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Monday afternoon, with the new data reporting that 540 community members are currently in isolation or quarantine as of Sept. 21.
This is a decrease of 28 individuals overall since the previous day, and there are now 46 fewer individuals in self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test since the previous update, according to the dashboard’s data. The dashboard’s self-isolation data only accounts for individuals who have self-reported by completing OU’s online screening form.
Of the self-isolating individuals, 480 are students, 39 are staff and 21 are faculty per the dashboard. According to the dashboard, 238 of the 540 were quarantined due to exposure, 186 because of a positive case, 67 because of household exposure and 49 due to having symptoms.
The dashboard’s data on testing conducted by Goddard Health Services is now updated to Sept. 18. On that date, 44 tests were administered, resulting in three positives. OU Medicine conducted 32 tests of OU Housing residents the same day, resulting in two positives. two of them showing positive. The dashboard’s testing data only accounts for tests conducted by Goddard Health Services and OU Medicine.
On Sept. 18, the City of Norman reported 63 new COVID-19 cases. Cleveland County’s COVID-19 threat level increased to Orange 2 on Sept. 10, based on Oklahoma State Department of Health data. Counties with an Orange 2 risk level have 25 cases or more per 100,000, based on metrics set by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and this categorization forced Norman Public Schools to return to online-only instruction for this week.
