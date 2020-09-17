You are the owner of this article.
OU COVID-19 dashboard reports 176 more community members self-isolating since last update

  • Updated
COVID kids (copy)

Graphic of people wearing masks September 3. Students miss classes while waiting to be cleared by Goddard after filling out COVID-19 reporting tool, despite negative test results.

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect data through Sept. 16 with the number of OU community members in self-isolation or quarantine rising by 176 since Sept. 12.

On Sept. 12, 226 individuals were in self-isolation or quarantine with 84 of those being due to a positive test result.

As of Sept. 16, there are now 377 students, 19 staff members and six faculty members in quarantine or self-isolation.

Of those, 237 are due to a positive test, 115 are due to exposure, 42 are due to household exposure and eight are due to the individuals experiencing symptoms of the virus. The update and spike in positive test isolations comes five days after OU's football season opener, after which OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione expressed disappointment at fans' lack of adherence to OU's COVID-19 protocols.

On Sept. 16, the Norman COVID-19 dashboard reported 74 positive tests and 30 positive tests were reported on Sept. 17.

According to the OU dashboard — which only tracks positive tests conducted by Goddard Health Services and OU Medicine — four people tested positive through a test at Goddard Health Services Monday, and 15 tested positive Tuesday.

Sixty-one people were tested at Goddard Monday, meaning 6.6 percent tested positive. Fifty-nine were tested Tuesday, meaning 25.4 percent tested positive. 

On Sept. 13, OU Medicine conducted 27 tests for OU housing students, resulting in one positive case. On Sept. 14, 49 tests were performed resulting in two positives. 

Forty tests were performed Sept. 15, but none yielded a positive result. 

Jordan Hayden

Jordan Hayden is a journalism junior and a senior news reporter at The Daily. Previously she served as the fall 2018 and spring 2019 assistant engagement editor.

