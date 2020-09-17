OU COVID-19 dashboard reports 176 more community members self-isolating since last update

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect data through Sept. 16 with the number of OU community members in self-isolation or quarantine rising by 176 since Sept. 12.
On Sept. 12, 226 individuals were in self-isolation or quarantine with 84 of those being due to a positive test result.
As of Sept. 16, there are now 377 students, 19 staff members and six faculty members in quarantine or self-isolation.
Of those, 237 are due to a positive test, 115 are due to exposure, 42 are due to household exposure and eight are due to the individuals experiencing symptoms of the virus. The update and spike in positive test isolations comes five days after OU's football season opener, after which OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione expressed disappointment at fans' lack of adherence to OU's COVID-19 protocols.
On Sept. 16, the Norman COVID-19 dashboard reported 74 positive tests and 30 positive tests were reported on Sept. 17.
According to the OU dashboard — which only tracks positive tests conducted by Goddard Health Services and OU Medicine — four people tested positive through a test at Goddard Health Services Monday, and 15 tested positive Tuesday.
Sixty-one people were tested at Goddard Monday, meaning 6.6 percent tested positive. Fifty-nine were tested Tuesday, meaning 25.4 percent tested positive.
On Sept. 13, OU Medicine conducted 27 tests for OU housing students, resulting in one positive case. On Sept. 14, 49 tests were performed resulting in two positives.
Forty tests were performed Sept. 15, but none yielded a positive result.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.