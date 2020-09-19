OU COVID-19 dashboard reports 168 more community members in self-isolation, quarantine

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard updated Saturday morning showing 570 community members are currently in isolation or quarantine, as of Sept. 18.
This reflects an increase of 168 individuals quarantining or in self-isolation since the last update, as 402 community members were reported to be in those two categories as of Sept. 16. Of those, 377 were students, 19 were staff members and six were faculty members.
According to the most recent update, 525 of those currently in isolation or quarantine are students, 33 are staff members and 12 are faculty members. Of those, 238 are due to a positive test, 59 are due to household exposure, 245 are due to any other form of exposure and 28 are due to experiencing symptoms.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 115 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cleveland County Sept. 19, up from 107 the day before.
Cleveland County was placed in the orange level two risk category late last week, according to metrics used by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, meaning it had 25 cases or more per 100,000 residents. The county has sustained that number of cases through this past week, which means students at all grade levels should transition to remote learning starting Sept. 21, according to Norman Public Schools’ plan.
In Norman, 64 new cases were reported.
The dashboard indicates four individuals tested positive at Goddard Health Services on Sept. 17, out of 55 total tests given. This means 7.3 percent of the tests administered on that day yielded a positive result.
According to the dashboard, OU Medicine conducted 52 tests for residential students on Sept. 16, and none yielded a positive result. It also administered 41 tests on Sept. 17, which yielded one positive, translating to a 2.4 percent positivity rate.
