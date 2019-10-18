OU Counseling Center debuts new program to teach students coping mechanisms for stress, bad moods

Goddard Health Center

Goddard Health Center pictured on Sept. 5. OU's Counseling Services are located on the second floor of Goddard Health Center.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU Counseling Center has opened a “Feel Better Fast” weekly workshop to teach students coping skills for managing stress and consistent bad moods. 

To help with common problems college students face, the program teaches five coping skills, according to the counseling center’s tweet

“A lot of students, they usually come to the counseling center seeking help for stress or mood swings,” said Annie Ren, staff clinician at the OU Counseling Center. “These are some of the basic skills like teaching them how to examine some of the thoughts that might be more negative than reality might be.” 

Ren said this is the first year OU will use this program, but other universities have been using it.

“In studies that have been done on this treatment program, the rates of students who have an anxiety disorder or depression, the recovery rates are pretty good,” Ren said. 

The five skills the program will teach are mindfulness, coping thoughts, conflict resolution, regulating emotions and tolerating distress, according to the tweet. 

Ren said the program will impact OU because it will teach a lot of students the skills that are currently being taught in one-on-one counseling. 

“If we can maximize to where each counselor is teaching five to 10 students at a time, then more people can get the services, and the waitlists can be shorter,” Ren said. “It’ll basically mean that more students will be able to have more counseling sessions.” 

Ren said the counseling center is always looking to be more progressive and make changes in response to students’ needs. 

“I think that this is really a move that shows the counseling center is really invested in not just keeping things the way they always have been, but making changes in response to student needs and willing to try new things,” Ren said.

