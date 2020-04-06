OU community talks student loan debt, presidential candidates' plans to help

Steve Pineda was faced with an impossible decision: drop out of college and lessen the blow of crushing student loans, or continue his degree and rack up tens of thousands in debt.
“There were a lot of days I’d come back from class, and I’d just break down,” the journalism junior said. “I almost dropped out several times to keep my debt as low as possible because it was stressing me out and scaring me that much.”
Pineda’s story is a familiar one for college students all around the country. In the U.S., there are 45 million borrowers who collectively owe nearly $1.6 trillion in student loan debt, according to a report from Forbes. Student loan debt is now the second-highest consumer debt category, higher than credit card or auto loans and one behind mortgage loans.
The 2020 presidential election is quickly approaching, and higher education affordability is featured in President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ platforms. The Daily summarized each candidate’s major college affordability proposals and policies, and asked Pineda, a current OU student with major student loan debt, and OU Assistant Professor of Economics Tyler Ransom to comment on some of those proposals and policies.
Donald Trump
In his 2021 fiscal year budget proposal, Trump called for a 7.8 percent funding cut to the U.S. Department of Education.
In the budget Trump proposed to eliminate subsidized loans - loans in which the government pays interest while the borrower is enrolled in school. If subsidized loans are eliminated, the government will not pay that interest while the borrower is in school, meaning the overall cost to students would be higher due to the accrued interest, according to a report by Forbes.
Ransom disagreed with Trump’s proposal to eliminate subsidized loans, saying he instead supports some government intervention to help Americans get an education.
“We should want people to go to college because there are some benefits to society of having a more educated workforce,” Ransom said. “So I think that loan subsidies should still be in place.”
Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has been embattled in a series of lawsuits for the department’s handling of student loan repayment from for-profit colleges.
In July 2017, DeVos froze implementation of the Obama-era “borrower defense” program, which included provisions to forgive loans for students whose colleges used false claims to procure higher enrollment. After fighting multiple lawsuits for two years, DeVos announced in a press release it would move forward on its own set of proposed borrower defense regulations in August 2019.
Politico reported DeVos’ update required students to prove their colleges knowingly misled them and also caused personal financial harm. The rules would also require students to apply for relief within three years of ending school and end a policy that allowed the blanket-cancellation of loans for large groups of students that attended fraudulent institutions.
On March 11 2020, Politico reported the Senate voted to overturn DeVos’ policy. The House approved the measure in January, and the bill now goes to Trump, who has threatened to veto it.
Ransom said he objected to easing regulations on for-profit colleges and imposing strict qualifications on the borrower defense program. Ransom said it looked like Trump wanted to “prop up for-profits,” and he said he didn’t understand why Trump would want seemingly less transparency when “society understands that we need more transparency in (the for-profit) sector.”
Also in the budget proposal, Trump called for eliminating the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The program was enacted by President George W. Bush in 2007 and allowed borrowers who work in certain nonprofit or public jobs to have any outstanding federal student loan debt erased after 10 years of on-time payments.
Trump’s budget also calls for streamlining income-driven student loan repayment by replacing the current four plans with one plan. In his proposal, monthly payments would be set at 12.5 percent of the borrower’s discretionary income - current plans range from 10 to 25 percent - and borrowers would receive loan forgiveness after 15 years of on-time payments for undergraduates and 30 years for graduate students - current plans range from 20 to 25 years.
Trump also proposed in the budget to offer Pell Grant eligibility to short-term programs and formerly-incarcerated students, allow student loans to be discharged in bankruptcy and implement term limits for lifetime graduate and Parent Plus loans.
During Trump’s tenure as president, his administration has passed three major college affordability policies: issuing COVID-19 emergency waivers freezing student loan interest on federally-held loans, establishing tax-free death and disability loan discharge for citizens and veterans, and eliminating the tuition and fees tax deduction for students - though Congress eventually voted to resurrect and extend the deduction, according to a report by MarketWatch.
Ransom said he thinks freezing student loan interest during the pandemic was a smart move.
“If you freeze that interest, especially at a time like this, where it’s unlikely that college students are going to get jobs, that’s a big deal,” Ransom said.
Out of Trump’s proposals, Pineda said he supports forgiving student debt of disabled citizens and veterans.
“I think (Trump’s disabled citizen and veteran student debt proposal) is a good idea,” Pineda said. “But I just don’t think it matches up to the other two candidates’ policies. I feel like (Trump’s policy is) excluding way too many people.”
Joe Biden
The former vice president’s major proposals include eliminating tuition at community colleges and approved training programs, and supplying aid for community college expenses outside of tuition and fees. Biden’s community college tuition plan builds on the Obama administration’s America’s College Promise proposal by extending the program’s eligibility to include students of all ages and DREAMers.
Ransom agreed with Biden’s plan to make community colleges tuition-free and aid students with expenses, saying it’s a “more economical way for students to get where they want to be.”
“Someone who is on the lower end of the income distribution, maybe they could go to community college to start and then move up to a four-year college, and that's a more cost-effective way for them to get a bachelor's degree,” Ransom said. “Maybe we should make Community College free for the first two years like what Joe Biden is suggesting, because there is this link where, especially at OU, there's a fair number of students that transfer from the two-year track, once they finish their Associate’s (degree).”
In March 2020, Biden tweeted he would adopt Sanders’ 2017 plan to make public colleges and universities free for families whose income falls below $125,000. Sanders’ current plan does not have an income limit.
Under Biden’s proposal to simplify income-driven repayment programs, borrowers making $25,000 or less would not owe any payments on their undergraduate federal student loans and not accrue any interest on these loans. Those making above $25,000 would pay 5 percent of their discretionary income over $25,000 toward their loans for 20 years, after which the remaining balance is forgiven.
For Biden’s loan repayment plan, Ransom said the “moral hazard” could be an incentive to remain low-income. According to Ransom, a moral hazard is an economic theory in which a borrower acts in an unbeneficial way to society when they don’t have to pay something back than if they do.
“For someone right at the 25 (thousand dollar) cutoff for their income, they might turn down work so they can not have to pay their loans back,” Ransom said. “So in that case, to kind of skirt around that, I would recommend having a sliding scale around that 25,000 cutoff. Then there's not this sudden jump where if I made one less dollar, I would pay zero, but if I made one more dollar, I would pay $250 a month or something.”
Ransom said the 20-year horizon on loan forgiveness is a solid proposal based on the consensus of experts.
“In general, I would say that Biden's plan is much more in line with what economists think is a good way to handle education debt,” Ransom said.
In comparison with Biden’s plan to reduce payments to zero for low-income borrowers, Pineda said he thinks Sanders’ plan is better because it provides loan forgiveness to all levels of earners.
“If I had to lean with one, I feel like I’d go with (Sanders) just because it would benefit a lot more people, but I definitely support Biden’s (plan), it’s a solid plan,” Pineda said. “I think (Sanders’ plan) allows people that are in holes to get out of them and just get out of college with a clean slate.”
Biden would require for-profit institutions to first prove their value to the U.S. Department of Education before qualifying for federal aid. In addition, Biden would return to Obama-era borrower defense rules, which would forgive the debt of borrowers from fraudulent for-profit colleges.
One of Biden’s proposals would permit the discharge of private student loans in bankruptcy, a policy first championed by the Obama administration in 2015. In March 2018, Biden tweeted he was also adopting Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “Fixing Our Bankruptcy System to Give People a Second Chance” plan, which includes a provision to discharge federal student loan debt in bankruptcy.
Biden also proposed adding to the current Public Service Loan Forgiveness program by automatically enrolling workers in $10,000 of debt relief for every year of national or community service for up to five years. He would also double the maximum value of Pell grants and invest $18 billion in grants for low and middle-income students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions to receive two years of tuition-free college.
Bernie Sanders
Sanders proposed two major plans for remodeling college affordability: canceling all student loan debt and eliminating tuition at all public colleges, universities and trade schools.
Sanders said his plan to cancel student loan debt is estimated to save around $3,000 a year for the average borrower, would boost the economy by about $1 trillion over the next 10 years and create 1.6 million new jobs annually. To pay for the plan, Sanders wants to tax Wall Street speculation with a .5 percent tax on stock trades, a .1 percent fee on bond trades and a .005 percent fee on derivative trades.
For out-of-state OU students like Pineda, $112,650 average tuition and fees for four years and loan interest add up to a daunting student loan bill upon graduating. Pineda said he was most drawn to Sanders’ plan to forgive all outstanding student loans.
“From what I've seen and what I've read, I'm hearing that Bernie Sanders has a pretty solid plan in place to minimize student debt down the line,” Pineda said. “I'm definitely a big fan of that, for sure.”
Ransom differed in opinion with Pineda, saying Sanders’ student loan forgiveness plan is unfair to past borrowers.
“You have all these people that just worked their tails off to pay off their student loans,” Ransom said. “So you're going to give them back the money that they just paid the government, or is this just basically going to apply to starting today? That seems inequitable to me.”
Ransom also said he was wary about total student loan forgiveness because of the potential moral hazard.
“So the moral hazard, in this case, would be, ‘I go to the most expensive school I can go to because I know that I have this safety net to catch me if I don't get a good-paying job,’” Ransom said.
The Vermont senator proposed passing the College for All Act, which would provide at least $48 billion per year to eliminate tuition and fees at four-year public colleges and universities, tribal colleges, community colleges, trade schools and apprenticeship programs. Sanders would use the same Wall Street tax proposed to cancel student loan debt to pay for this plan.
Ransom said he has major misgivings about Sanders’ proposal to make all public colleges and universities tuition-free. He said he worries universities will see a “massive degradation in the quality of education” if universities don’t get the same revenue as before Sanders’ plan, and he doesn’t think tuition-free college is necessary, citing the availability of resources like Pell Grants.
“I’m not sure there’s anyone out there right now who really wants to go to college that feels like they can’t,” Ransom said.
Similar to Biden’s proposal, Sanders also wants to expand Pell Grants to include covering student expenses outside of tuition and fees.
Sanders also proposed tripling funding for the Work-Study program, capping student loan interest rates at 1.88 percent - down from an average of 5 percent - and increasing funding by $1.3 billion for private, nonprofit Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions to help eliminate or reduce tuition and fees for low-income students.
‘I’m going to bet on myself.’
While Pineda waits to find out how this year’s election will affect his burgeoning debt’s potential fate, he said he’s optimistic his dark days of wrestling with dropping out of school are over.
“When you’re unsure if you're going to be able to complete (school) or get to where you want to be, you start questioning yourself, and that's when the anxiety comes,” Pineda said. “But I feel like now I have a more clear image of what I want to pursue, what I want to be, and I see it as a real possibility. That’s a huge reason why I'm in a better place right now.”
The closer Pineda comes to graduation, the more he said he feels the familiar anxiety about his impending loans creeping back. He said he’s asked himself if his college experience will ultimately be worth the price tag it comes with.
“Not really,” Pineda said. “I mean, I'm definitely gaining valuable skills, valuable knowledge that's going to help me 100 percent, and I'm building connections. But I feel like, for the most part, you're paying more for the people you're going to meet than what you're going to end up learning.”
According to data compiled by Forbes, 66 percent of borrowers who graduated from public colleges have student loan debt, and the average debt amount is 25 percent higher today than what it was in 2008. Pineda said despite the grim statistics, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to persevere.
“I always tell myself I’ve come too far to quit now,” Pineda said. “I’m going to bet on myself. I’m going to get this degree, and I’m going to pursue the career I’ve dreamt of."
