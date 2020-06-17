You are the owner of this article.
OU community reacts to resignation of Provost Kyle Harper with hope, demands transparency in search process

SowerSign

The Seed Sower with a sign reading #HarperHasToGo on Feb. 27, the second day of the BERT sit -in.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

The OU community responded Wednesday to Senior Vice President and Provost Kyle Harper stepping down from his current roles to return to teaching and scholarship. 

In an email sent to the university community, OU President Joseph Harroz said Harper would be stepping out of his current role to return to a faculty position, effective July 1. BERT called for Harper’s resignation in its list of demands during the February sit-in at Evan’s Hall after two OU professors used racial slurs in class.

In a press release, BERT said the university should be mindful when selecting a new candidate for Harper’s position. 

“Based on the racist history of this university, we yearn for a candidate uniquely positioned to acknowledge, to be educated and listen to the experiences of the marginalized,” BERT said in the release.

OU graduate and Afro-Latinx international student Eduardo Campbell said he is optimistic for the future of OU now that Harper has stepped down.

“(Harper) represented (a) sexist, homophobic (and) systemic practice within the administration,” Campbell said.

Campbell attended the BERT sit-in in February holding a sign that read, “Provost Harper Has Got To Go!” He said he posted the photo today as a celebration of the social progress he believes the university is making. 

“This is a little ‘win’ when trying to eradicate systemic racism because, to me, that's what he represented,” Campbell said. 

Other members of the OU community have shared their excitement about Harper stepping down on Twitter. 

Some expressed their disapproval of Harper returning to teach in the classroom despite past accusations of bigotry.

Former Dean of OU’s David L. Boren College of International Studies Suzette Grillot voiced her distaste for Harper.

BERT said in the release the decision the Board of Regents makes about the new senior vice president and provost will determine the future of social change on campus. 

“This decision will very much tell us if the Regents are ready to bring about change, or if they are interested in upholding the status quo of white supremacy,” BERT said in the release. 

