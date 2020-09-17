You have permission to edit this article.
OU community members react on Twitter following OU's State of the University address

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Joe Harroz at staff town hall (copy)

OU President Joseph Harroz at a staff town hall July 30.

 Image from livestream

Since OU’s State of the University address Wednesday, OU community members reacted and shared opinions on Twitter about the university’s COVID-19 response and plans for the spring semester. 

OU community members expressed their frustration about OU President Joseph Harroz’s response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Thin Blue Line neck gaiter worn on a tour of the university food pantry, the university’s plans for the spring semester and the university’s reopening protocols amid the pandemic, among other issues. 

