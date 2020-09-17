OU community members react on Twitter following OU's State of the University address

Since OU’s State of the University address Wednesday, OU community members reacted and shared opinions on Twitter about the university’s COVID-19 response and plans for the spring semester.
OU community members expressed their frustration about OU President Joseph Harroz’s response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Thin Blue Line neck gaiter worn on a tour of the university food pantry, the university’s plans for the spring semester and the university’s reopening protocols amid the pandemic, among other issues.
lmao the best part was harroz saying he doesn’t know what the “thin blue line” means? sir, we know you don’t live under a rock, don’t lie— theresa (@Theresa__Bean) September 17, 2020
1. The PRESIDENT still let someone actively defy the masking policy meant to keep us safe and didn’t even actually offer him a proper mask. 2. Stitt changed gaiters because he knows the current hot button issues going on in Norman and turned it into a statement. Good to know. https://t.co/oKAIUzG9BA— Rachel Hubbard ~ BLM (@industrialtoad) September 17, 2020
President Harroz says he doesn't know what this flag means. Well, FYI: At its worst it has been used by white supremacists, and at best it fosters a very dangerous Us vs. Them mentality of many in policing. https://t.co/9AWn0uC3lq https://t.co/zL5KQEGZW8— Justin BanTheNazisPlz Reedy (@justinsreedy) September 17, 2020
I wonder what "more flexibility" means...?I hope OU will allow all instructors (including grad students and "irregular" NTT faculty) to take their classes online in Spring if instructors are ready and willing to do so.online reduces risk and also better accommodates quarantine. https://t.co/KcGOjohGOg pic.twitter.com/LrONNpJQI8— Laura Gibbs (@OnlineCrsLady) September 17, 2020
@OU_President President Harroz, on August 25th, you sent out an email about COVID-19 contingency plans. You said you’d monitor cases on campus, cases in Norman, and the amount of resources available for dealing with positive cases to ensure #OUrSafety. https://t.co/ntdh345moV pic.twitter.com/lVdBFdbnBA— move online now (@angerystudentOU) September 17, 2020
As for the below-the-belt punch that is Harroz's plan to hit the lowest paid workers with a single-tier health insurance plan that costs the same at $30K as it does for those paid $300K+...what a disgusting, repulsive, unforgivable move.— On Shipless Oceans (@shiplessoceans) September 17, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.