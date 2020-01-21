OU community members march in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

A small group of marchers gathered on a cold, gloomy morning outside Evans Hall and slowly made its way to the South Oval, where they heard speeches from OU leaders discussing Martin Luther King Jr.’s work and legacy.
The inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance March included speeches discussing King’s impact and how it applies to the OU community, as well as reading King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
The program began with a speech by interim OU President Joseph Harroz about the history of racial injustice in the U.S. and King’s fight for equality. Harroz said an important step toward equality is being honest about our history, noting that the land the university sits on was originally Native American land.
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Harroz said, quoting King.
Harroz ended the speech by saying that the OU campus reflects society, but that it should aim to do more than that, reflecting the members of the community’s better selves instead.
SGA President Justin Norris took the stage next, beginning his speech by talking about his personal history with traditional African American spirituals. Norris said he has had the privilege of inhabiting predominantly white spaces and feeling included, but ended the speech by calling on the audience to continue doing the work needed for equality.
“I really hope that (the speech) reminds people that Dr. King’s work wasn’t just something in history — that it’s something that lives on into the present,” Norris said. “We are the civil rights activists of today, and so it’s our responsibility, not only to ourselves, but also to those around us and those who can’t advocate for themselves, to really be a voice.”
Black Emergency Response Team co-director Miles Francisco read King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, vice president of diversity and inclusion, gave the last speech of the event.
Higgs Hyppolite began by asking the executive leaders of diversity and inclusion to stand to be acknowledged. She then mentioned the recent “turbulent times” on OU’s campus, as well as across the nation.
Higgs Hyppolite reintroduced her plan as vice president, focusing on the three prongs of awareness, education and advocacy. She highlighted the importance of advocacy, explaining that the OU community should be able to point out situations of inequality, but also be willing to work to fix those situations.
Higgs Hyppolite ended the speech by thanking the audience for participating in the march, and she added that King took on the task of uniting people of different groups. She said she hopes to do the same.
“I really wanted to acknowledge the executive leaders who have kind of been on the peripheral of diversity, equity and inclusion and just show that they are absolutely committed to helping move this cause forward,” Higgs Hyppolite said.
Higgs Hyppolite said another goal was to draw attention to her goals as vice president of diversity and inclusion.
“That was kind of the inspiration behind it — just to really remind people why I’m here, why I was selected to be here, and that everything that we do has to fall within awareness, education and advocacy because those are our goals moving forward,” Higgs Hyppolite said.
The program ended with the OU chant.
Teara Lander, director of campus and community engagement for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said the goal of the march was to unify the OU community, with the theme “United We Stand.”
Lander said the turnout for the march was about what program organizers expected.
“We had a short turnaround, so with it being the second week of school, I think it was a pretty good turnout,” Lander said.
Norris said he looks forward to the rest of the events for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week.
“It’s kind of the first year that it’s all happening, so it’s very awesome to see,” Norris said. “It also plays really well into me and Dalton’s administrative campaign and a lot of the promises that we made to the student body, so I’m really excited to continue working with the Office of Diversity and Dr. Hyppolite.”
Correction: This post was updated at 2:17 p.m. Jan. 21 to refer to Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, vice president of diversity and inclusion, as Higgs Hyppolite on second reference.
