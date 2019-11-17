You are the owner of this article.
OU community members donate gifts to hospitalized children in annual Adopt a Child event

  • Updated
adopt a child

The Adopt a Child donation drive sign-ups are open now.

 Graphic via the Leadership & Volunteerism website

On Nov. 18, OU Leadership & Volunteerism will begin its 16th annual holiday donation drive to benefit patients of The Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Adopt a Child is an event organized by OU Leadership & Volunteerism in collaboration with The Children’s Hospital VOLUNTEERS charity. OU students, faculty, staff and campus organizations are encouraged to help provide “gifts, toys, and other small comforts” to patients and their families for the holiday season, according to the event’s official website

“There’s so many incredible ways you can give back, especially around the holidays,“ said Vicky Bumgarner, OU volunteer coordinator. “The impact of (Adopt a Child) is so powerful not just for the kids, but for their families.”

The donation drive is a vital part of ensuring children and families who may need to spend the holidays in the hospital feel at home, Bumgarner said.

“Obviously the hospital is the last place a child or their parents or guardians want to be during the holidays,” Bumgarner said. “This is just a small way that we can help to bring comfort and joy to them during the holiday season.”

Bumgarner said she hopes people will take time away from the busy holiday season to remember how big of an impact they can have on children and families battling illnesses.

“I think you can get so much when you give back,” Bumgarner said. “Usually around the holidays we’re focused on our to-do list, we have our Christmas wish list that we’re checking off, so this is just a reminder to help give perspective.”

According to the official website, those wanting to participate can sign up for any number of wish list items to purchase. After buying the items, participants are asked to bring them unwrapped to the OU Leadership & Volunteerism office in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, Room 247.

Event organizers ask that participants in the drive donate only new items for the safety of the patients, and prefer all-plastic toys that can be easily cleaned rather than stuffed animals.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 6, according to the event’s official page, and sign-ups to purchase wish list items are open now.

