OU community members denounce Trump administration's proposed visa changes as 'targeted attack'

President Donald Trump’s administration proposed a new set of rules Friday that would limit student visas to a maximum of four years, requiring international students to apply for extensions when their term is up.
Extensions could be approved “if the additional time needed is due to a compelling academic reason, documented medical illness or medical condition, or circumstance that was beyond the student’s control,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s proposed rule. There is a 30-day public comment period before the rule is set or withdrawn.
Under the current “duration of status” rule, international students can remain in the country as long as they are enrolled in school and abiding by their relevant immigration status rules. The proposed rule states "failing grades, in addition to academic probation or suspension, is an unacceptable reason for program extensions."
Under the proposed rule, most students would have to apply for an extension of stay after four years, students who were born in or are citizens of countries on the State Sponsor of Terrorism list — North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria — would have to apply after two, as well as those that are citizens of countries with “a student and exchange visitor total overstay rate of greater than 10 percent.”
Amer Bergovic, chair of the International Advisory Council, said he was disappointed and confused, but not surprised, when he heard about the proposed rule. OU and other universities across the country spoke out against ICE’s proposed changes to student visa regulations in July, which was then withdrawn.
“My first thought when I found out was ‘Really, this again?’” Bergovic said.
The proposed rule is a “targeted attack” on students from certain countries, Bergovic said, and would likely affect the decisions of future international students thinking about studying in America.
“I got accepted to the University of Oklahoma when the current administration was sworn into office,” Bergovic said. “In that moment, I honestly regretted only applying for universities in the United States. I did not want to live in a country where I knew that the current administration would constantly go against me.”
Over the summer, several international students, including Bergovic, said they didn’t expect visa issues to disappear once the school year began.
“I’m a little concerned — this is definitely going to be stressing a lot of people out,” industrial and systems engineering junior Fanni Váradi, a student from Hungary, said at the time. “It’s not something that they will just forget and move on.”
Scott Fritzen, dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies, released a statement Saturday opposing the proposed rule change. Not only would it increase the uncertainties and anxieties international students have during the pandemic, but threatens “arbitrary and inequitable treatment” of certain students over others, Fritzen said in the statement.
“We will be submitting comments to the Department of Homeland Security denouncing the proposed rule,” Fritzen said in the statement, “and OU is prepared once again to join other universities in advocating strongly against any regulatory changes that are opposed to our core values and harmful to our community– a community that will always include you, our remarkable international students.”
According to DHS, the duration-of-status rule “poses a challenge to the Department’s ability to effectively monitor and oversee these categories of nonimmigrants.” The proposal states this is due to the students not having to file petitions or extensions of stay, therefore making it unlikely that there would be a formal finding of a status violation.
With the already declining enrollment of international students, Esther D. Brimmer, executive director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, said in a statement this is “simply bad policy” and would not make the U.S. any safer.
“Sadly, this proposal sends another message to immigrants, and in particular international students and exchange visitors, that their exceptional talent, work ethic, diverse perspectives, and economic contributions are not welcome in the United States,” Brimmer said in the statement.
Other changes include limiting students' time in English language training to no more than two years over a lifetime and limiting the number of times students can change programs at the same degree level or move to a program at a lower degree level. It would also require international students to leave the country within 30 days, compared to the current 60, after completing their course of study.
“Our colleges and universities, the best in the world, are doing all they can to welcome international talent, but many in our federal government continue to fail them,” Brimmer said in the statement. “We urge members of Congress to work with the administration to protect the current D/S policy for international students and exchange visitors so there is no question that international students, researchers and scholars are maintaining legal immigration status while contributing to our campuses and communities.”
Bergovic said he will be working with the university’s International Student Response Task Force, along with Fritzen, to oppose the proposed rule. Having seen the quick response to the proposed changes from ICE in July helps Bergovic stay optimistic the new proposed rule will be withdrawn, he said.
“I'm pretty sure it's not going to get put in place, just because it's going to face a lot of disagreement from universities across the country,” Bergovic said. “The best we can do is be hopeful."
