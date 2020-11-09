You are the owner of this article.
OU, community groups issue statements on racist chat messages, Ann Coulter visit

Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter speaking to a crowd in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom, Nov. 5

 Will Conover/The Daily

Screenshots from the OU School of Meteorology’s student GroupMe were released on Twitter Friday showing an OU student making racist remarks, prompting a university response.

The student in the GroupMe said Maine has the lowest crime rate in the U.S., adding it was “strange” the state also has the country’s lowest African-American population. 

Screenshots also surfaced on social media from discussions within the OU’s Turning Point USA GroupMe, criticizing protesters at the event.

OU’s Director of Media Relations, Kesha Keith, sent the university’s statement on both sets of messages to The Daily.

“The tone of the messages in question does not reflect the values of the university. OU is steadfastly committed to ensuring it is a place of true belonging for every student, staff, and faculty member,” Keith said. “While we will always work to protect the rights of those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights, we will also continue advocating for those in our community most marginalized and hurt by protected forms of expression.”

Keith said the university is working with the School of Meteorology to help ensure everyone is prepared to handle situations similar to this.

“OU’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and leadership in the School of Meteorology have been in communication working to address internal climate concerns and will continue to work with the school’s students, faculty, and staff to ensure all are better equipped to handle matters that lack social and cultural sensitivity,” Keith said.

This comes after Ann Coulter, a Republican political pundit, spoke about voter fraud and the current political climate Nov. 5, with a protest of Coulter’s visit attracting a counter-protest including a group of men wearing “Proud Boys” clothing. OU’s Black Emergency Response Team and the LGBTQ+ Programming Advisory Board both released statements Sunday night following the event and release of the GroupMe messages.

“The need to feel safe and protected while pursuing an education at the University of Oklahoma is a basic human right,” BERT said in the statement. “The actions of groups and people who disagree or engage in/provoke activity that may hinder the growth of this community are not welcomed nor should they ever be.”

BERT said the safety of all students should be more of a focus during these times.

“We believe that all students no matter their political belief, race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender orientation/expression, immigration status, nationality, disability, socio-economic status, and other identities should not be a factor to the safety and accessibility of campus,” BERT said in the statement.

The LGBTQ+ Programming Advisory Board’s statement follows a similar call for safety.

“We recognize the first amendments rights to have and protest bigoted views about Queer and Trans people, Immigrants, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color,” the advisory board said in the statement. “That same amendment grants us the freedom to protest these views while firmly utilizing our own right to free speech.”

The advisory board also said the actions of some people within the OU community have gone against the effort of trying to create an open dialogue.

“While we hope that our student peers recognize the harm they are causing our shared community, their actions indicate that they have no interest in creating an OU that can actually engage in dialogue and difference,” the advisory board said in the statement.

The OU Daily reached out to some individuals shown in the GroupMe conversation but has not received a response.

On Nov. 6, OU Turning Point president Emily Wilkerson said she had no statement at this time.

