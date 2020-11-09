OU, community groups issue statements on racist chat messages, Ann Coulter visit

Screenshots from the OU School of Meteorology’s student GroupMe were released on Twitter Friday showing an OU student making racist remarks, prompting a university response.
The student in the GroupMe said Maine has the lowest crime rate in the U.S., adding it was “strange” the state also has the country’s lowest African-American population.
Screenshots also surfaced on social media from discussions within the OU’s Turning Point USA GroupMe, criticizing protesters at the event.
This are some of the things that were said to me last night... pic.twitter.com/g9aN3q278H— Taylor Stephenson (@wx_taylor) November 7, 2020
OU’s Director of Media Relations, Kesha Keith, sent the university’s statement on both sets of messages to The Daily.
“The tone of the messages in question does not reflect the values of the university. OU is steadfastly committed to ensuring it is a place of true belonging for every student, staff, and faculty member,” Keith said. “While we will always work to protect the rights of those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights, we will also continue advocating for those in our community most marginalized and hurt by protected forms of expression.”
Keith said the university is working with the School of Meteorology to help ensure everyone is prepared to handle situations similar to this.
“OU’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and leadership in the School of Meteorology have been in communication working to address internal climate concerns and will continue to work with the school’s students, faculty, and staff to ensure all are better equipped to handle matters that lack social and cultural sensitivity,” Keith said.
This comes after Ann Coulter, a Republican political pundit, spoke about voter fraud and the current political climate Nov. 5, with a protest of Coulter’s visit attracting a counter-protest including a group of men wearing “Proud Boys” clothing. OU’s Black Emergency Response Team and the LGBTQ+ Programming Advisory Board both released statements Sunday night following the event and release of the GroupMe messages.
“The need to feel safe and protected while pursuing an education at the University of Oklahoma is a basic human right,” BERT said in the statement. “The actions of groups and people who disagree or engage in/provoke activity that may hinder the growth of this community are not welcomed nor should they ever be.”
BERT said the safety of all students should be more of a focus during these times.
“We believe that all students no matter their political belief, race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender orientation/expression, immigration status, nationality, disability, socio-economic status, and other identities should not be a factor to the safety and accessibility of campus,” BERT said in the statement.
The LGBTQ+ Programming Advisory Board’s statement follows a similar call for safety.
“We recognize the first amendments rights to have and protest bigoted views about Queer and Trans people, Immigrants, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color,” the advisory board said in the statement. “That same amendment grants us the freedom to protest these views while firmly utilizing our own right to free speech.”
The advisory board also said the actions of some people within the OU community have gone against the effort of trying to create an open dialogue.
“While we hope that our student peers recognize the harm they are causing our shared community, their actions indicate that they have no interest in creating an OU that can actually engage in dialogue and difference,” the advisory board said in the statement.
The OU Daily reached out to some individuals shown in the GroupMe conversation but has not received a response.
On Nov. 6, OU Turning Point president Emily Wilkerson said she had no statement at this time.
There are many problems contained in this article. It is extremely biased, as it only covers one side of the argument, and there is no story as to what lead up to this situation. Every reporter knows to get both sides of a story if they want a fair article that contains comments from both parties. This is lazy writing and should have more context as to why this occurred in the first place. Regardless, these comments made by this young lady is saddening. Nowhere in the photos was there evidence of racism; they were clearly these young people’s beliefs and to accuse them of racism is simply disgusting. In the screenshots, there is no evidence that they wanted to exclude them from anything, as stated by the University’s “Diversity and Inclusion” department. No one was invoking their rights nor being racist to them, as they were stating their beliefs and it very well is covered by the first amendment, regardless if a group of kids disagree with it and feel “offended” by it. The stats these young students provided are very accurate, as facts simply “do not care about your feelings”. If someone says something you disagree with, you have the option to “leave” the conversation and never hear from them again, or continue to argue and hurt yourself. I agree, if there were racist remarks or racial slurs it should be taken care of, but as there is NO evidence of it whatsoever, this young lady is simply crying wolf because it is something she disagrees with. When the young man talked about how he was never bothered by officers, one person said, “because you’re white.” If someone were to refer to me based on the color of my skin, they can be properly called racist, but I have never been offended because I do not care at the least bit, nor do I see color in others. I am a brown man. I grew up in the poorest part of my town, with 2 siblings and a single mother. We could barely afford to buy a loaf of bread each week, but despite every challenge, my mother prospered. It was a white man, with a confederate flag on their lawn I might add, who helped our family when we were struggling. He said he never saw color in anyone, he just wanted everyone to be equal and to live happily as he did. Our family started with nothing and prospered, and it is no excuse for anyone to not be successful, with a few exceptions. My mother raised me on important values: to treat everyone fairly and stick up for yourself and others. I grew in a small town with a mostly white population, but despite this, the African Americans of my town were the most racist and hateful towards me. I learned what racism was when a young African American female called me a “raghead beaner” and told me to go back to my country. America, in particular the white population, is not racist. This should not have ever been reported, as it is idiotically presented out of context, no explanation as to why this happened, and no reported story from the accused party. This is what’s wrong with the university. A person, who may happen to be white, cannot say anything because they are afraid to be called racist, bigoted, homophobic, and so on simply because they have different beliefs than someone else, and promoted by a biased news site. A black or brown man cannot speak out against it or they are no longer considered “their color” anymore. It’s despicable. Everyone has their right to voice their opinion, and no one has the right to shut them down for it, as it is a god-given right. Stop promoting this propaganda to spread hate, because America is not racist. The people who cry wolf are.
