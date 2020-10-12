OU community celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day with mix of virtual, in-person events

Various OU student groups and offices are honoring America’s Native people with a slate of in-person and virtual Indigenous Peoples’ Day events.
American Indian Programs and Services, Native American Studies, Latino Programs and Services, and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are collaborating to host a day of events that celebrate Native American cultures. OU first celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2015, when it became an official campus holiday.
Because of COVID-19, Native Americans have not been able to hold traditional ceremonies or celebrations, paleontology freshman and American Indian Student Association member Chadoqi Jesus Daffron said.
“(We) as Native people haven’t been able to do regular powwows and even meetings,” said Daffron. “It’s been difficult for Native people to express themselves in a way they would usually do.”
Some of the events these programs are hosting include a speaker presentation via Zoom at 1 p.m., a virtual panel at 2 p.m. and open prayer on the South Oval at 4 p.m, according to a Twitter graphic from the American Indian Student Association.
“I’m excited about bringing awareness to Indigenous people and actually having this day instead of Columbus Day,” said Daffron. “I think this day is really important to everybody and not just the Native people. And me being Native American, this is an important day to put my foot out there more than I would everyday.”
Daffron said despite the pandemic, he hopes to see students take the opportunity to educate themselves and take part in the day’s events, which he said are being shared across social media.
“Today is the beginning of a new day,” Daffron said. “I hope that everyone comes and they pick up literature and information to help inform them about what really happened on this day and what is going in the Native community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.