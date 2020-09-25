You are the owner of this article.
OU College Republicans to host watch party for presidential debate, hope to increase political engagement

College Republicans

The logo for the Oklahoma College Republicans Jan 22, 2019.

 via OU College Republicans facebook page

The College Republicans at OU are hosting a watch party Sept. 29 for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. 

According to an email sent out by Scott Lathome, the organization’s faculty advisor and assistant, the watch party will have pizza and drinks starting from 7:45 p.m. in Dale Hall Room 131. The presidential debate is scheduled to run from 8–9:30 p.m. 

In the email, Lathome encouraged students to “come discuss issues you’re passionate about and meet new people.”

The email also said masking and social distancing guidelines will be enforced at the watch party, as mandated by Norman and OU. 

College Republicans Chair Joseph Howard stated meetings this semester will be about bringing in guest speakers and appealing to young voters. Throughout the semester, Howard said the College Republicans hope to “put a spotlight on issues that aren’t talked about and expand on them.” 

Guest speakers this semester include Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt—who spoke at the previous meeting—and Kris Steele, a criminal justice reform advocate and former Oklahoma state representative. Steele will be the speaker for the next meeting. 

Howard said the group hopes to bring “compassion back to politics” and get non-voters involved.

“We look forward to being a bright spot in a political environment darkened by division,” Howard said.

Registration is open for the watch party. More information about the debate watch party and College Republicans can be found on their social media accounts, or on their OU Engage page

