OU College of Medicine renames study area after first African American woman to earn medical degree

The OU College of Medicine renamed a student study area at a ceremony in honor of the first African American woman in the U.S. to earn a medical degree.
According to a press release, OU medical students who are members of the college’s chapter of the American Medical Women’s Association thought of the idea to recognize contributions to medicine by women with diverse backgrounds. The ceremony was Thursday evening at the East Lecture Hall of the Basic Sciences Education Building on the OU College of Medicine campus in Oklahoma City.
“This ceremonial event is reflective of the empowerment that OU College of Medicine students feel as they pay homage and celebrate the pioneering work of women doctors who have come before them,” said Robert Salinas, OU College of Medicine assistant dean for diversity, inclusion and community engagement, in the release.
Rebecca Lee Crumpler, born in 1831 in Delaware, was accepted as the first African American student at the New England Female Medical College in Boston. Crumpler completed her degree in 1864, according to the release.
After the end of the Civil War, Crumpler moved to Virginia, where she provided medical care for freed slaves for the Freedmen’s Bureau, according to the release. Crumpler faced racism and sexism as an African American female doctor in the South.
During her time in Virginia, Crumpler kept a journal detailing her care of women and children. The journal was eventually published in 1883 under the title “A Book of Medical Discourses in Two Parts,” and it was one of the first medical publications by an African American person, according to the release.
To honor Crumpler, the College of Medicine renamed a student module after her. Modules are study rooms where students can spend time doing homework or having group discussions, according to the release.
When students enter medical school, they learn about the namesakes of their modules. According to the release, this is a “symbolic step that sets the stage for their education.”
Carlie Pearson, medical student and president of the college’s chapter of the American Medical Women’s Association, said she hopes by recognizing women like Crumpler, potential students can see the value in these doctors’ accomplishments.
“As the first black female U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Joycelyn Elders said, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’” Pearson said in the release. “By highlighting a side of history that is often excluded from the mainstream, we can change the narrative and demonstrate the pivotal roles that women of color have played in the field of medicine.”
