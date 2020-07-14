OU College of Medicine appoints Sheila Crow to new position created to support faculty members' careers

The OU College of Medicine has named Sheila Crow as associate dean of Faculty Affairs and Professional Development, a newly created position.
According to a Monday afternoon release, the associate dean of faculty affairs position was created to help support faculty members throughout their careers.
The release said Crow’s appointment reflects the college’s increased focus on faculty support and development, vitality, and wellness, even more so with the COVID-19 pandemic adding stress on the medical community. Crow will also interact with the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement to promote diversity among faculty.
The release said Crow has 30 years of experience in academic medicine, and her goals include “developing a longitudinal onboarding process for faculty; supporting faculty throughout the promotion and tenure process; showcasing faculty achievements; and more.”
The release said the majority of Crow’s career has been with the College of Medicine. In 1989, she began on the Oklahoma City campus as a research assistant in the pediatrics department's Center on Child Abuse and Neglect.
In 1996, she was appointed as assistant director of the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect.
“She then served as director of the Palliative Care Program,” the release said, “followed by three roles in the Office of Medical Education — Program Director for Curriculum Development, Interim Director and Director. She also served as Director of Operations for the Clinical Skills Education and Testing Center.”
In 2011, Crow moved to OU’s Tulsa campus and served as assistant dean, then associate dean for Curriculum and Faculty Affairs, according to the release. In Tulsa, she worked toward a four-year branch campus for what is now the OU-TU School of Community Medicine.
From 2018 to 2020, Crow was assistant vice president at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida. She also served as a consultant in Undergraduate Medical Education for the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the School of Medicine at California University of Science and Medicine.
“Our aim is to support faculty throughout their careers, beginning day one,” Crow said. “We need to be thoughtful about what our faculty are engaging in and making sure it’s going to help them excel in their academic career. What they need in their first six months is quite different from what they need several years later. We think about it in terms of helping them across their work lifespan.”
As colleges put a growing emphasis on faculty support and development, OU College of Medicine Executive Dean John Zubialde said Crow’s expertise across the continuum of medical education is especially valuable.
“Our faculty members in the College of Medicine have chosen to practice in academic medicine because they are specifically drawn to our core mission of teaching the next generation of physicians and conducting research that contributes to the foundation of medical knowledge,” Zubialde said. “Just as our faculty are dedicated to that mission, we are committed to supporting them from the moment they step on campus.”
