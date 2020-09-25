OU College of Law to transition to online classes after Thanksgiving Break

The OU College of Law confirmed it will no longer hold in-person classes after Thanksgiving Break.
According to an email from Brent Dishman, the OU College of Law assistant dean of student affairs, the college's final week of classes will be held remotely beginning on Nov. 30 and lasting until Dec. 4.
According to the email, professors may choose to hold synchronous classes during regularly scheduled class times, provide asynchronous lectures or "complete the required classwork via other means."
All finals will be administered remotely, according to the email. Final exams begin on Dec. 7 and last until Dec. 18.
"While you will not be required to be in the college of law building to complete your exams, the building and classrooms will be open during regular building hours and during all scheduled exam periods," Dishman wrote. "Details will be forthcoming regarding specific remote exam-taking procedures."
At a Sept. 15 OU Undergraduate Congress meeting, OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said he believed the rest of the university would transition to online instruction after Thanksgiving break, which begins Nov. 25.
“I think the Board of Regents were a bit reluctant to make the decision too early, as some universities have, but it is an ongoing discussion,” Bratzler said at the meeting. “If I were a betting person, I’m going to bet that we won’t come back after Thanksgiving break, but I can’t guarantee that, and I can’t read President Harroz’s mind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.