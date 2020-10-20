OU College of Law to host Zoom webinar discussing historic, current forms of racial profiling

The OU College of Law will host two legal scholars and authors to discuss historic and current technology-driven racial profiling.
According to a release by the OU College of Law, dean of the Graduate School at Rutgers University Taja-Nia Henderson and professor at the University of Missouri Jamila Jefferson-Jones will discuss their co-authored, New York Times-featured article “#LivingWhileBlack: Blackness as Nuisance.”
The article examines the 2018 hashtag #LivingWhileBlack, which trended in response to a police report filed against two Black customers who entered a Philadelphia Starbucks and sat to wait for a friend, according to the release.
In the article, Henderson and Jefferson-Jones argue these recent incidents are modified, “technology-enhanced incarnations” of the historic segregation of Black people, according to the release.
Currently, Henderson researches and writes on slavery, punishment and the law, and her book manuscript “Bound: Race and Slavery in an Early American Prison” is in progress, according to the release.
Jefferson-Jones currently writes about "property and wealth attainment by communities and groups on the margins of society," according to the release.
“We look forward to welcoming dean Henderson and professor Jefferson-Jones to the College of Law and learning more about how technology has furthered racial divides,” OU Law interim Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the release. “This is a powerful opportunity for students to gain insight into how policymaking, property law and criminal law impacts the Black community, both historically and in recent incidents.”
The event is at noon Oct. 21 via Zoom. Attendees may RSVP online.
