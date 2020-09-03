OU College of Law announces 3 new faculty hires for fall semester

The OU College of Law is welcoming three new faculty members for the fall semester.
According to a Thursday press release, the college recently hired Alex Pearl, Tracy Pearl and Stacey Tovino.
Alex Pearl and Tracy Pearl previously taught at the Texas Tech University School of Law. Tovino comes from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law, and began her instruction this past summer.
“Professors Alex Pearl, Tracy Pearl and Stacey Tovino are all award-winning scholars in their fields, bringing equally outstanding engagement and expertise to the classroom,” said OU Law Interim Dean Katheleen R. Guzman in the release. “They join our faculty in continuing our mission of providing the highest quality education to our students while fostering an atmosphere of research and advancement in the study of law.”
Alex Pearl, an OU alumnus, recently published an article in which he correctly predicted the outcome of the recent landmark Supreme Court case, McGirt v. Oklahoma, according to the release.
According to the release, Alex Pearl has served as the director of the Texas Tech University School of Law Center for Water Law and Policy for the past six years, where he received the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award, the Hemphill-Wells Excellence in Teaching Award, the Alumni Association New Faculty Award and the 1L Professor of the Year Award.
According to the release, Tracy Pearl has recently published articles in the Harvard Journal of Law & Technology and the William & Mary Law Review and has been quoted in the Washington Post, Newsweek and Consumer Reports.
While serving in the Texas Tech University School of Law, Tracy Pearl received the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Research Award — the highest research honor awarded within the Texas Tech University System. She also received the President’s Excellence in Research Professorship, the Spencer A. Wells Award for Creativity in Teaching and a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Twenty Under Forty award.
According to the release, Tovino is an elected member of the American Law Institute and a co-author of a recently-released study in The Journal of the American Medical Association on grateful patient fundraising.
While at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law, Tovino served as the Judge Jack and Lulu Lehman Professor of Law and the founding director of the Health Law Program.
She also received UNLV’s Top Tier Award, and law-school-wide teaching awards in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2020.
“We are thrilled to welcome our newest faculty members to the College of Law community,” Guzman said in the release.
