OU College of International Studies to host informational Education Abroad event

The College of International Studies is hosting an Education Abroad event tomorrow to inform students interested in studying abroad about what OU has to offer.
Any student interested in learning more about OU’s study abroad programs can visit booths on the offered abroad locations, grab a free snow cone and play lawn games on the South Oval from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to an OUMM.
“This is the largest study abroad event of the year,” said Whitney França, director of Education Abroad. “It is a great way to get a head start on learning how accessible study abroad is for OU students.”
The event is free and available to any student interested in learning more about the availability of these programs and what each program entails.
Education Abroad is a David L. Boren College of International Studies office that educates students on how to plan, enroll and invest in study abroad programs, according to its website.
