OU College of International Studies releases plans for students after ICE decision amid critical community response

Farzaneh Hall

The College of International Studies in Farzaneh Hall on Norman campus Nov. 19, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

OU announced Tuesday its plans following guidelines for international students published by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the guidelines, if OU moves to online-only instruction at any point, international students taking online classes must either transfer to an institution where in-person courses are offered or they must depart the U.S.

The same is also true for new, incoming international students at OU. The guidelines also say new students can take more than one online course per semester but cannot take all of their courses online; they must have at least one in-person course in order to maintain their F-1 visa status. 

OU's College of International Studies released a statement about the ICE decision: 

"International students — who have already been disproportionately affected by the pandemic — are essential to OU’s teaching and research purpose as well as to our community, and the university is committed to supporting them. The latest guidance issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presents an array of anxieties and uncertainties, now most acutely for our international student community. Though the new guidance is not yet final, OU is closely reviewing it to assess how it might impact the university’s international students and is actively working with state, federal and campus partners to create meaningful solutions that will address the needs of OU students."

So far, responses from the OU community toward the new decision have been mostly critical, with a petition to the White House being signed asking to reverse the ICE decision.

Some organizations — such as the OU History Club — have made their positions clear, be it by a statement or spreading the above petition.

Other individuals addressed OU being awarded the Davis Cup for diversity, yet they said OU is failing to properly defend its international students.

Other students said OU doesn't care about its students.

Student Government Association President Justin Norris also released a statement about OU’s decision.

“In October, I stated ‘international students are not platform points, they are people,’” Norris said. “The University of Oklahoma would not be what it is without the contributions of our vibrant international community who graciously share their rich cultures with us.”

Norris has also said OU students should stand with international students.

“To all international students: You belong here and deserve to continue your education here,” Norris said.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

