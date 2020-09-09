You are the owner of this article.
OU College of International Studies hosts virtual Italy Week through Zoom, Facebook, Instagram

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Farzaneh Hall

The College of International Studies in Farzaneh Hall on Norman campus Nov. 19, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU College of International Studies is hosting Italy Week — meant to inform students about studying abroad — throughout the week until Friday via Zoom and Instagram. 

From 12-2 p.m. Thursday, OU in Arezzo will host a Q&A on Zoom for anyone interested in studying in Arezzo, according to a College of International Studies graphic

Following that, OU in Arezzo will go live on Instagram at 3 p.m. for its “How to Live Italian” event highlighting everyday Italian life, according to the graphic. 

At 4:30 p.m., there will be a Zoom study abroad information session for students who want to study abroad but are not sure where. 

Students enrolled at the Gallogly College of Engineering who want to study abroad and still take college-specific classes will be offered a Zoom study-abroad session from 6 to 6:45 p.m., according to the graphic. 

To end the night, the OU Italian Department is hosting a trivia night on Zoom at 6:30 p.m, the graphic reads. 

According to the graphic, OU Study Abroad’s final event is at noon Friday in which OU in Arezzo alumni will give a lunch chat about their experiences studying abroad on Instagram Live. 

For more information, visit @ouinarezzo on Facebook and Instagram.

