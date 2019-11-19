You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU College of International Studies dean candidates to speak at public forums

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Farzaneh Hall

The College of International Studies in Farzaneh Hall on campus Nov. 19.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Candidates for the next dean of the College of International Studies will speak at public forums over the next few weeks.

According to an email to international and area studies faculty and staff obtained by The Daily, the three final candidates will hold public forums from 2 to 3 p.m. on separate days in Meacham Auditorium. OU College of Arts and Sciences Dean David Wrobel, who served as chair of the search committee, confirmed the times and dates in an email and provided background on the candidates.

Dean candidate Scott Fritzen will speak at a public forum Nov. 22.

Fritzen is an associate professor, director of international executive education and director of the Evans School's Global Master of Public Administration program at the University of Washington, Wrobel said in the email. Fritzen previously served in administrative roles at New York University, New York University Shanghai and the University of Singapore.

Fritzen’s research focuses on the comparative analysis of anti-corruption and decentralization strategies in Asia and the globalization of public policy education, Wrobel said in the email. Fritzen received his doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton in 2000.

Dean candidate Patrice McMahon will speak at a public forum Dec. 2. 

McMahon is a professor, director of the university honors program and dean’s professor of teaching and learning at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Wrobel said in the email. 

McMahon’s areas of scholarly specialization are humanitarian affairs, peace and security, human rights and human security, transnational politics, among other areas. McMahon received her doctorate in political science from Columbia University in 1998.

Dean candidate Amie Kreppel will speak at a public forum Dec. 5. 

Kreppel is chair and associate professor in the department of political science at the University of Florida, Wrobel said in the release. She is also the founding director of both the Center for European Studies and the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence.

Kreppel’s scholarship focuses on the European Union. She received her doctorate from University of California, Los Angeles, in 1998.

The OU Board of Regents established the search committee for the dean of the College of International Studies in April. Faculty members on the committee were chosen in May.

The dean position has been filled in an interim capacity since Suzette Grillot was removed as dean in January. Jill Irvine served as interim dean from January until October, when she stepped down to serve as senior vice provost. Mitchell Smith has served as interim dean since Oct. 14.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments