OU College of Earth and Energy, College of Engineering announce new faculty diversity and inclusion training

The Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy and the Gallogly College of Engineering announced June 4 they have partnered together to implement new diversity and inclusion training for faculty of the colleges.
The decision was announced via a letter signed by Mewbourne College Dean J. Mike Stice.
“Here at the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy, we are accustomed to contemplating change in geologic time,” Stice said in the letter. “As we wind back the clock to study the history of the Earth, we think in terms of centuries, millennia and beyond. But some things should not be slow. Our response to racism is one of them.”
Stice also said that past examples of racism at OU have made such training a priority.
“Given the seriousness of recent events, we plan to start this semester and make unlearning racism mandatory for all faculty and staff,” Stice said.
Stice said the goal of the Mewbourne and Gallogly colleges is combating systemic racism through education.
“The program along with a few other initiatives is to focus on education related to the biases that contribute to systemic racism,” Stice said. “Through a common understanding of our own underlying basic assumptions, we hope to create a more inclusive culture.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.