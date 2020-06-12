You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU College of Earth and Energy, College of Engineering announce new faculty diversity and inclusion training

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mewbourne College

The Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy Oct. 17, 2018.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

The Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy and the Gallogly College of Engineering announced June 4 they have partnered together to implement new diversity and inclusion training for faculty of the colleges.

The decision was announced via a letter signed by Mewbourne College Dean J. Mike Stice.

“Here at the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy, we are accustomed to contemplating change in geologic time,” Stice said in the letter. “As we wind back the clock to study the history of the Earth, we think in terms of centuries, millennia and beyond. But some things should not be slow. Our response to racism is one of them.”

Stice also said that past examples of racism at OU have made such training a priority. 

“Given the seriousness of recent events, we plan to start this semester and make unlearning racism mandatory for all faculty and staff,” Stice said. 

Stice said the goal of the Mewbourne and Gallogly colleges is combating systemic racism through education.

“The program along with a few other initiatives is to focus on education related to the biases that contribute to systemic racism,” Stice said. “Through a common understanding of our own underlying basic assumptions, we hope to create a more inclusive culture.”

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments