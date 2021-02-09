You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU College of Dentistry students receive scholarships for academic excellence, community commitment

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU College of Dentistry

Delta Dental of Oklahoma has awarded the OU College of Dentistry with almost $900,000 since 2001.

 via OU College of Dentistry

Ten OU College of Dentistry students were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship for academic excellence and community commitment by a local dental benefits provider. 

According to a College of Dentistry press release, the scholarship was awarded by the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation. The students — Alison Agee, Chau Bahn, Blake Bean, Emily Brooks, John Corbett, Jennifer Dinh, Hannah Kraemer, Amber McCabe, Philip Morton and Ciarra Stapleton — will use the scholarship money to continue academics in their field, according to the release.

“Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its Foundation have been champions of the OU College of Dentistry for decades,” the dean of OU College of Dentistry, Dr. Raymond Cohlmia, said in the release. “Through their generous support, our students are equipped with the skills they need to serve their patients and their communities.”

The release also said Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its foundation have awarded the OU College of Dentistry with more than $890,000 since 2001. The organization has provided the state of Oklahoma with more than $30 million which, according to the release, is to provide better access to oral health care and education.

“Ensuring our state has quality dental providers is just one way our organization fulfills its mission to advance the oral wellness of all Oklahomans,” Delta Dental of Oklahoma president and CEO John Gladden said in the release. “We are proud to support the OU College of Dentistry and empower the next generation of dental professionals in Oklahoma.” 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments