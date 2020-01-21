OU College of Dentistry's founding dean dies at 98

The founding dean of OU’s College of Dentistry died Jan. 16 at 98.
William Brown was recruited by OU in 1969 to launch the OU College of Dentistry, according to a press release from OU Medicine. The college began in 1972 and graduated its inaugural class of 24 students in 1976.
Brown served as dean from 1969 to 1987 and as acting provost for OU’s Health Sciences Center from 1973 to 1975, according to the release. During his tenure, Brown recruited top dental educators to develop a program that would become Oklahoma’s premier dental school.
Brown was the son of a practicing dentist in his hometown of Benton Harbor, Michigan, according to the release. He attended the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, where he earned his doctorate in dental surgery.
After joining his father’s dental practice upon graduation, Brown sought specialty training in pediatric dentistry, according to the release, and established and maintained a pediatric dentistry practice for 15 years in Ann Arbor.
In 1961, Brown returned to his alma mater to teach as a professor and eventual associate dean for the graduate and post-graduate dentistry college, according to the release. While at the University of Michigan, he served as the president of the Michigan Dental Association, the American Society of Dentistry for Children and the American Academy of Pedodontics.
“He leaves a legacy of service and academic excellence, and will be remembered for his invaluable contributions not only to the College of Dentistry but to the entirety of the educational mission of the University of Oklahoma,” according to the release. “Faculty, staff and students will continue to benefit from the foundation of high-quality education he established.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.