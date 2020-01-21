OU College of Dentistry's founding dean dies at 98

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
william brown

William Brown, the founding dean of the OU College of Dentistry, died Jan. 16 at 98. 

 via the OU College of Dentistry

The founding dean of OU’s College of Dentistry died Jan. 16 at 98.

William Brown was recruited by OU in 1969 to launch the OU College of Dentistry, according to a press release from OU Medicine.  The college began in 1972 and graduated its inaugural class of 24 students in 1976.

Brown served as dean from 1969 to 1987 and as acting provost for OU’s Health Sciences Center from 1973 to 1975, according to the release.  During his tenure, Brown recruited top dental educators to develop a program that would become Oklahoma’s premier dental school.

Brown was the son of a practicing dentist in his hometown of Benton Harbor, Michigan, according to the release. He attended the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, where he earned his doctorate in dental surgery.

After joining his father’s dental practice upon graduation, Brown sought specialty training in pediatric dentistry, according to the release, and established and maintained a pediatric dentistry practice for 15 years in Ann Arbor.

In 1961, Brown returned to his alma mater to teach as a professor and eventual associate dean for the graduate and post-graduate dentistry college, according to the release. While at the University of Michigan, he served as the president of the Michigan Dental Association, the American Society of Dentistry for Children and the American Academy of Pedodontics.

“He leaves a legacy of service and academic excellence, and will be remembered for his invaluable contributions not only to the College of Dentistry but to the entirety of the educational mission of the University of Oklahoma,” according to the release. “Faculty, staff and students will continue to benefit from the foundation of high-quality education he established.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments