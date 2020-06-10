OU College of Dentistry appoints new orthodontics department head

The OU College of Dentistry recently announced new leadership to its orthodontics program following the retirement of the department head.

According to a press release, following the retirement of George Frans Currier from his position as the division head of orthodontics at OU, Dr. Onur Kadioglu will fill his vacant position at the program.

“Dr. Currier was instrumental in establishing the program’s strong foundation,” Dean of the College of Dentistry Raymond Cohlmia said in the release. “He has been a pillar of strength and leadership, helping to create one of the most highly-regarded graduate orthodontic programs in the nation.”

While at OU, Kadioglu completed his orthodontic residency at the College of Dentistry and began working as a member of faculty. In 2012, Kadioglu became the director of the graduate orthodontic program. Due to Kadioglu’s recent promotion to department head, Steve McCullough replaced him as the director of the graduate orthodontic program. 

According to the release, McCullough completed his dental degree at the OU College of Dentistry and his orthodontic residency at the University of Michigan.

McCullough maintains a practice in Yukon, Oklahoma, and was also recently appointed as director of the American Board of Orthodontics.

“Both Dr. Kadioglu and Dr. McCullough have been part of the college for quite some time,” Dean Cohlmia said. “The unique thing about them is they both are practitioners from outside.”

Cohlmia also said Kadioglu and McCullough’s years of practice and outside experience can bring new perspectives to the graduate programs.

“They bring a whole lot to the college, and I’m very excited about the future,” Cohlmia said.

