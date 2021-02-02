OU College of Arts, Sciences to host Student Success Center Toolbox Series workshops

OU’s College of Arts and Sciences is hosting an informational workshop for students interested in applying for summer research and internships at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 via Zoom.
The workshop is facilitated by the Student Success Center and is free for OU students.
Topics of discussion include the importance of thinking about internships ahead of time, where to look for internships and how to apply, SSC Assistant Director Virginie Perez Woods said in an email.
Woods said the event mostly targets juniors and seniors, but all OU students can benefit from the workshop.
“The earlier students start thinking about (internships), the better prepared they’ll be to enter the workforce and to know what they really like to do,” Woods said in the email.
Javier Ramirez, an OU alumnus who is now studying for his Master’s degree at the Ohio State University, will present at the event.
The event is a part of SSC’s Toolbox Series, a collection of workshops focused on presenting valuable life tips for students, ranging from mental wellness to career advice, according to a flyer posted on SSC’s Facebook.
The series will host an undergraduate research workshop Feb. 26, an impostor syndrome workshop March 5 and a job interview skills workshop at a date to be announced later.
Students can register here.
