OU College of Allied Health holds 'White Coats for Black Lives' event to raise awareness of racism in health care

The OU College of Allied Health, which includes the Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City and the Schusterman Center in Tulsa, hosted events Friday to bring awareness to racism in the health care industry.
“White Coats for Black Lives” is a movement that has spread across the country with hopes to eliminate racism in health care. The movement began in 2014 when the Journal of Urban Health called for people to see racism as a public health crisis, according to their website.
The event gave many students the opportunity to speak in front of faculty members and gave them an outlet to talk about what is happening in society today.
Robert Salinas, assistant dean for diversity at the OU College of Medicine, said he has seen the disparities within the public health system.
“In the healthcare system, we understand there are major gaps in the giving of health care,” Salinas said. “We understand that sometimes your ZIP code can provide a better estimate of your life expectancy than your genetic code.”
Salinas said that as an academic institution, it couldn’t stay silent.
“We saw the need to come together and show solidarity with regards to our students and faculty and staff,” Salinas said. “To become advocates to the people we serve.”
This event comes after several responses from the university to recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations. OU President Joseph Harroz issued a statement, the university has hosted several diversity webinars and the Black Student Association led a march to the North Oval in honor of George Floyd.
Salinas also said the event was to educate themselves and others on the problems within society.
“We know racism has no place in our society and unfortunately there are structural and interpersonal aspects of racism that affect health tremendously,” Salinas said. “These are society's ills that we have to address as we try to deliver good health care.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
In case you don't know what transgender is:
Who is transgender: http://www.transpeoplespeak.org/
Statistics: https://das.ohio.gov/Portals/0/DASDivisions/EqualOpportunity/pdf/EEO%20Academy%20Matrix/GLAAD%20-%20Info.pdf
Google Black and Transgender. It is people in all 3 categories, transgender, Black, and poor, that have the lowest life expectancy and lower statistics for all 3 groups. The resulting titles from a quick google search will make that immediately apparent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.