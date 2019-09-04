OU college hosts Italy Week to encourage study abroad interest

The College of International Studies is celebrating Italy Week to let students experience different aspects of Italian culture.
Numerous Italy Week events and sessions began Tuesday and will continue through Friday.
Kaydee Dyer, senior study abroad adviser, said Italy Week events promote studying abroad opportunities and introduce people to a different culture.
“For me, Italy Week is a great way to showcase the culture, food, and amazing study abroad programs we have here at OU,” Dyer said. “Study abroad is not only a transformative experience for students as they get to experience a completely new culture, classes, and way of living, but we also are learning about the benefits that come from studying abroad once students graduate and move into the workforce.”
There are info sessions throughout the week including a Study Abroad Fair at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an info session in Price College at 3 p.m. and a STEM info session in the Rawl Engineering Building at 4 p.m.
There will be an Italian soda bar at 2 p.m. Thursday on the South Oval, followed by an alumni event on Campus Corner. The last event will be a Nutella Challenge at 10 a.m. Friday on the South Oval.
For a full list of events or for more information go to arezzo.ou.edu.
