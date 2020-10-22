OU College Democrats warn Ann Coulter TPUSA event will 'amplify a voice of hate'

OU College Democrats called for the cancellation of an event featuring Ann Coulter due to it “jeopardizing the safety of the OU community.”
According to a Tuesday release from OU College Democrats, the organization is calling for OU’s chapter of Turning Point USA to cancel its event with speaker Ann Coulter because it is a large, in-person, indoor event and will “amplify a voice of hate.”
“We are deeply alarmed about the decision to bring Ann Coulter to OU. We encourage all members of the OU community to stand together against any representations of hate or bigotry on our campus,” said OU College Democrats President Anna Hayes in the release.
Coulter has been criticized in the past, particularly for anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric after the Sept. 11 attacks, when she wrote the United States should “invade (Muslim) countries, kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity” as well as proposing Congress pass a law “requiring all aliens from Arab countries to leave.”
Coulter’s 2018 visit to the University of Colorado attracted roughly 500 people at the event’s beginning, though according to an article from The Boulder Daily Camera about 100 attendees stood and walked out of the event minutes into Coulter’s speech, with around 50 continuing to protest during the event.
At the CU event, students fees of roughly $2,500 were used to cover Coulter’s speaking fee and around $3,000 went towards event security, according to the Daily Camera article. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said OU Turning Point USA listed the Turning Point USA Leadership Institute as the Nov. 5 event’s sponsor and said there are “no contracts with outside groups” related to event costs. At its Oct. 6 meeting, the OU Student Government Association Undergraduate Congress allocated $450 to TPUSA for programs, events and activities.
Hayes said Turning Point USA has not responded to the OU College Democrats release about the event. The Daily reached out to Turning Point USA’s OU chapter for comment, but received no response by the time of publication.
The OU College Democrats is a group of students “dedicated to educating OU’s campus about left-leaning politics, participating in discourse about current events and disseminating relevant political information,” according to the release.
An OU student, Jack MacKay, started a petition soon after the event was announced to oppose Ann Coulter’s visit.
