OU College democrats hosts panel on redistricting with Oklahoma senator Mary Boren

OU College Democrats held a panel with Oklahoma Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.
According to the event flier, Boren – who is related by marriage to former OU President David Boren – covered a “variety of topics related to the state government including the redistricting process.”
Caleb Horn, OU College Democrats secretary, said in an interview with The Daily that the panel is part of the group's goal of hosting events that are “educational for everyone” in the OU community.
“The purpose of the conversation is to provide a venue for students at OU and other community members to hear from and ask questions of their elected officials,” Horn said, “as well as providing a place for Democrats at OU (to) gather.”
According to Horn, Boren will discuss her political background and the priorities for the next legislative session. Horn said OU College Democrats hope is “that everyone who shows up learns something about the process of redistricting, as well as getting a better idea of who represents them in the state legislature.”
Horn explained the concept of redistricting — the adjustment of the U.S. districts that determine who represents the citizens. He said the district lines in Oklahoma are redrawn every ten years and the most-watched district — CD5 — is represented by Kendra Horn. As part of their task, the next state legislature chosen in 2020, a census year, is in charge of “drawing the district lines for elections in 2022”, Horn – who is not related to Kendra Horn – said.
The panel will start with Boren speaking for 10 minutes “uninterrupted” followed by a question-and-answer period. However, Horn said the conversation is meant to be “audience driven”.
“It is important for members of the OU community to understand who represents them in the state legislature. State government controls public schools, higher education funding, and so much more,” Horn said. “Without knowing who represents you, it is impossible to be an engaged citizen.”
