OU College Democrats condemn 'domestic terrorism' at U.S. Capitol, call for accountability

The OU College Democrats condemned “in the strongest terms possible” Wednesday’s takeover of the U.S. Capitol building by pro-Trump rioters and called for elected officials responsible for inciting the violence to be held accountable.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, the group expressed sympathy for those whose lives were “unfairly put at risk,” as well as the loved ones of those who died. The statement also read that the “fullest extent of the law” should be applied to all participants in “this act of domestic terrorism.”
The Daily is looking into whether any OU community members participated.
Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday his team plans to “identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions.” A first batch of rioters are expected to face charges Thursday, according to the Guardian.
According to the statement, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Stephanie Bice, Rep. Tom Cole, Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Frank Lucas, Rep. Markwayne Mullin and President Donald Trump incited Wednesday’s riot by using rhetoric that directly contributed to the violence.
“All clearly understood that the election was over, and Trump had lost,” the statement read. “Nonetheless, Bice, Cole, Hern, Lucas and Mullin chose to object to the electoral votes.”
Lankford previously announced plans to object to the certification of Electoral College votes but withdrew his objection after police regained control of the Capitol.
The group wrote it is committed to defending democracy and expects elected officials to uphold their Congressional duties, regardless of personal beliefs. The statement called for the resignation or expulsion of Congressmembers who failed to uphold “these most fundamental of duties to our country and Constitution,” as well as the immediate removal of Trump from office.
A growing number of lawmakers — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump.
"I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the Vice President to remove this President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said, according to CNN. "If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people."
The Daily has reached out to OU College Republicans and OU's student chapter of Turning Point USA, and this article will be updated as more information is released.
