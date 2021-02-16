OU closes Norman campus Wednesday amid extended winter weather

OU's Norman campus will remain closed Wednesday as additional snowfall is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
An OU alert was sent at 1:30 p.m. announcing the closure, with no classes or activities scheduled. Oklahoma State University announced Tuesday morning classes would remain virtual through Friday after the university made the initial shift to a "virtual campus" on Monday.
The extended round of winter weather has already seen rolling power outages impact the Norman Area, though according to a 10:15 a.m. update from OG&E, further outages are not required.
In Oklahoma City, roads crews have said they may not salt roads in the metro until this Friday, as the treatment is ineffective in the record-low temperatures facing Central Oklahoma.
Much of the state remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with some areas expected to receive an additional eight inches of snow.
