OU closes campus due to winter weather

OU's Norman campus will close at 3 p.m. today for all classes and activities and will remain closed all day Tuesday, Oct. 27, with no online classes, according to an OU Alert.
There will be no online classes due to "internet connectivity and power accessibility challenges" which have already affected classes, according to the alert. According to the National Weather Service, Norman is under an ice storm warning until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
This afternoon, freezing rain and possibly sleet are expected. This evening, freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet is expected mainly after 4 a.m., with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent, with new ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday, freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet is expected before 10 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m. The high is expected for Tuesday near 34 degrees, with a north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with new ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.
The alert states to please visit ou.edu for more detailed information, and essential employees should check with their supervisor if they are unsure of work schedules. Road conditions are available at okroads.org.
