OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler gives update on state caseload, vaccine process, CDC quarantine guidelines

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said Oklahoma has seen a “dramatic drop” in its number of cases, positive tests and hospitalizations in an OU Health COVID-19 update Thursday.
According to Bratzler, the state of Oklahoma has seen a 59 percent reduction in the total number of cases per day, with 409,401 cases in the state cumulatively. While cases are going down, the death rate continues to go up, with 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma Thursday and a total of 3,948 deaths.
Bratzler said he believes the rise in the number of deaths in Oklahoma is due to a “huge” peak in hospitalizations in the state, especially of those who are in intensive care units.
“A substantial number of the deaths are occurring in people who've been (or may have been) hospitalized for weeks and reflected that big peak in the total number of cases that we have in late December, early January,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler also pointed out many testing sites will close due to cold weather. He said the “good news” is that of all the tests reported in the first three days of the week, only 7.7 percent of 47,000 total tests were positive.
Bratzler said this data demonstrated a decrease in the number of cases in comparison to the last week of December, when 19.1 percent of the tests were positive.
Bratzler also said the CDC found there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose of the vaccine.
“If you have circumstances that just don't allow you to get it, even within six to eight weeks, it is still important to get those two because that's the booster dose that pushes your effectiveness of the vaccine up towards 95 percent,” Bratzler said. “So just don't miss those two (and) get the same vaccine the second time.”
Bratzler said the current recommendation is to get the first and second doses of the same vaccine.
“There simply are no studies of what happens if you switch from Pfizer to Moderna or Moderna to Pfizer, so we strongly recommend that people get the same type of vaccine for their second dose, which we think is the safer approach,” Bratzler said. “Because now, if you get Pfizer the first time and you didn't react but you get Moderna the second time, you might have a reaction that was unanticipated.”
Bratzler also mentioned the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines that will impact employers.
He said if you are between two weeks and three months past your second dose of the vaccine, are exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, you do not have to quarantine. He did, however, recommend that people who are symptomatic get tested as "vaccines are not perfect."
The policy change does not apply to those in healthcare settings, such as hospital inpatients or people who live in healthcare facilities like a nursing home.
In the update, Bratzler also talked about the importance of keeping track of the number of variant strains in the country.
According to CDC reports, there are 932 cases of the UK variant, nine cases of the South African variant, and three cases of the Brazil variant identified in the U.S.
“The Brazil variant is one that we have some concern about, because the current vaccines and natural immunity that occurs from previous infection may not protect you from the Brazil variants,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler said the CDC is doing random testing of viral strains from all the states as they continue to be detected across the country.
“We've been having conversations (at OU) about whether we can do some of the genetic sequencing here, which we (would) have the facilities and capability in our microbiology department to do,” Bratzler said. “We've been talking about what strategy we might use to actually sample viral strains to see if we (can) identify some of these variants in our state.”
Bratzler also talked about the impacts of COVID-19 on the heart.
He said studies have shown that 25 percent of the individuals who are sick enough to go into the hospital with COVID-19 will have some evidence of inflammation of the heart.
“In other words, if we do (a) blood test to look for cardiac damage, those tests will be positive about a quarter of the time,” Bratzler said. “And if you do special imaging tests like cardiac magnetic resonance imaging or MRI tests of the heart, many times you can find some evidence of inflammation of the heart.”
He also said that if an individual has underlying cardiovascular disease or cardiac disease like blocked coronary arteries, they are at greater risk of the complications of COVID-19 due to the stress.
Ultimately, Bratzler said he sees good news on the horizon regarding COVID-19.
“All the signs go the same direction — reduced numbers of cases, reduced positivity of our test and reduced numbers of people in the hospital, so all very very good news,” Bratzler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.