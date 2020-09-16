You are the owner of this article.
OU Chick-fil-A location closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Chick-fil-a temporary closure

A sign regarding Chick-fil-A’s temporary closure in the Union during the first day of school on Aug. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The university confirmed Wednesday afternoon the Chick-fil-A located in the Oklahoma Memorial Student Union food court has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Daily first learned of the restaurant's closure around 1 p.m. Wednesday. At 3:25 p.m., OU confirmed via email the restaurant's closure was due to a positive test. 

"The University of Oklahoma's Chick-fil-A licensed location, operated by OU Food Services, is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 employee diagnosis," the email read. "Goddard Health Services is working with OU Food Services to assess any potential need for other employees to quarantine or be tested."

In the email, the university wrote the risk of exposure to other employees and customers was "very low due to the positive individual's appropriate adherence to the university's masking policy," as well as their use of gloves. 

"The risk is further lowered by others taking the same measures," the email read.

The Chick-fil-A location opened later than other on-campus restaurants, and according to an employee interviewed by The Daily in August, incorporated additional safety measures such as daily temperature checks and screening questions for staff.

OU Food Services aims to reopen the location "as soon as possible," according to the email.

