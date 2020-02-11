You are the owner of this article.
OU chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists releases statement following racial slur used by professor

The OU student chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists released a statement Tuesday after a Gaylord College professor used a racial slur.

According to multiple students present in the class, Peter Gade, Gaylord director of graduate studies and Gaylord family endowed chair, responded to a student comment by saying “Calling someone a boomer is like calling someone a (n-word).”

“We are not surprised by the actions of the professor who ironically teaches Journalism, Ethics and Democracy,” the statement read. “Nor are we surprised that people still don’t understand that insults like ‘OK, boomer” do not create the same uneasiness that the historical slur ni**er does.”

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. and was reported to Title IX at 11:37 a.m., according to the statement, which added that the university must enforce repercussions for Gade’s actions. NABJ also called for an enhanced curriculum focused on “social and cultural competency for all students.”

The statement also called for “an increase in diverse faculty, staff and especially higher administration,” which the university has previously stated was a goal included in its university diversity and inclusion plan.

BERT issued a statement on Twitter following the incident, condemning the incident and adding that “full action” should be taken against the professor and college.

Ed Kelley, dean of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, told The Daily in a morning interview the university is prioritizing student feedback following this incident.

“We’re going to try to figure out a way that we can resolve … the real issues (students) have, in a way that we can all here in the college go forward,” Kelley said. “We’re trying to work through this as best we know how … listening to students today is job one.”

 

