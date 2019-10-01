OU Center for Middle East Studies to host speaker on 'Arab Spring in the Global Perspective'

The next lecture for the Center for Middle East Studies’ Brown Bag Lecture Series will feature a speaker from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies in Qatar.
According to a press release, OU's Center for Middle East Studies will host the lecture “From Tahrir Square to Zuccotti Park: Arab Spring in the Global Perspective” with Eid Mohamed, who has a doctorate in American studies from George Washington University with a focus on Arab-U.S. cultural politics post-9/11.
The lecture will be held at noon Oct. 2 in the College of International Studies' Farzaneh Hall, Room 145. Those planning on attending must register by Tuesday.
“We have a multi-institutional collaboration between our university, the Doha Institute that he comes from, Columbia University and the University of Jordan. We landed a nearly $750,000 grant, and we’ve been doing research for three years on the relationship between culture and politics in the Arab world,” said Waleed Mahdi, an OU assistant professor with joint affiliation in the Department of International and Area Studies and the Department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Linguistics.
Mohamed’s lecture will focus on the Arab Spring, the transnational connection between it and the Occupy Wall Street Movement, and the connection between youth in Egypt and in the United States.
“Youth in both spaces in the U.S. and Egypt created a moment of solidarity where they were influencing each other, copying from each other ways to somehow voice their sense of rejection to mainstream politics that, for quite some time, never really represented people,” Mahdi said.
Mohamed will deliver the lecture in English and Arabic, Mahdi said, and it will be livestreamed on Zoom. The Center for Middle East Studies will host more Brown Bag lecturers in the future, including James Verini, journalist and author of “They Will Have to Die Now.”
“We have a number of people coming. But we’ve got a wonderful guy from The New York Times (Verini) coming who has just written a book on the capture of Mosul in Iraq from ISIS, and he's published a book about the Battle of Mosul. He was there and reporting on it,” said Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies.
Mahdi said the lecture series provides a unique opportunity.
“The overall guiding interest of these lecture series is to engage our communities, students, faculty, staff, community members — really, people in the public who have interest in contemporary politics — and there are few places in Oklahoma that offer this,” Mahdi said.
