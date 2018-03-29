You are the owner of this article.
OU Cate Center construction to make walking through area easier, improve sidewalk drainage

Cate Renovations

Cate's lounge on March 12. This portion of Cate Center's main building, which housed the lounge and two offices, will be removed to make walking through that area of campus easier.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

The Cate Center main building has been under construction for the past few weeks due to suggestions from a consultant to OU’s Architectural and Engineering Services.

Brian Holderread, director of Architectural and Engineering Services, said in an email that many students have complained about having to walk around the annex, the side of Cate Center that held the Cate lounge as well as the offices of SafeWalk and Cate Center's Resident Student Association. There have also been complaints about the crowded sidewalks and the standing water that occurs during bad weather, he said.

Holderread said in the email the annex will be completely removed and the lounge will be relocated to Cate Center, building 3. Students will have new access to the current restrooms from the dining area.

“This project will improve the walkability through this portion of campus with sidewalk improvements, improved drainage in the area, and improved walkability through a very congested portion of campus,” Holderread said in the email.

