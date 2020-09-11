You are the owner of this article.
OU Career Services to host virtual career fair via Handshake platform

OU Career Services announced Wednesday they will host a virtual career fair this fall, featuring over one hundred employers.

According to a press release from OU Career Services, the fall 2020 Sooner Showcase and Engineering Career Fairs will be held virtually on the Handshake platform. The Sooner Showcase will be Sept. 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the Engineering Career Fair will be Sept. 23 at the same time.

According to the release, registration for the fairs is now open on the Handshake platform. To register, visit ou.joinhandshake.com and login with your OU 4x4.

All OU students have free access to Handshake, and the fairs are free and open to all. In the release, OU Career Services encouraged all students to attend the fair, adding that employers from more than 30 industries will be present looking for full-time employees and interns for a variety of jobs, internships and fellowships across the country.

Some of the companies in attendance on Sept. 22 will include the Phillips 66, AT&T and Amazon. Companies attending the Engineering Career Fair include Paycom, ConocoPhillips and Michelin.

“Right now there are 99 employers registered for the Sooner Showcase Virtual Career Fair and 78 for the Engineering Virtual Career Fair,” said the director of OU Career Services Robin Huston. “We expect those numbers to go up as registration is still open for both fairs.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

