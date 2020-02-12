OU Career Services to hold spring career fair

OU Career Services is holding a spring career fair today from 12:30-4 p.m. in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Director of Career Services Robin Huston said in an email that the goal of the fair is to allow students to meet employers that might be interested in employing OU students.
“Companies from many different industries will be attending,” Huston said in the email. “The representatives they bring might be HR personnel or employees from their company’s business line. Very often they bring OU alumni to help represent them.”
According to the email, Huston said most employers have open jobs that they’re recruiting for, but some companies aren’t hiring currently and are simply looking to raise students’ awareness for when they do have open jobs.
The event is co-sponsored by Career Services, American Indian Student Life, African American Student Life, Latino Student Life, and Asian American Student Life, according to the Facebook event page for the fair.
Huston said in the email that she encourages all students to attend the fair, even if they’re not actively seeking a full-time job or internship.
“It is a great opportunity for students to visit a career fair early in their college career without the pressure of actually looking for a job/internship,” Huston said in the email. “They are able to observe the fair and network with employers in a more relaxed manner.”
In the email, Huston said she recommends that students research the employers that will be at the fair before attending, which they can do through their Handshake accounts.
“Researching employers beforehand will help (students) formulate a plan of which employers they would like to visit,” Huston said in the email. “With over 130 employers attending, it can be overwhelming if you don’t do your research ahead of time. Students should bring copies of their resume and come dressed professionally.”
