OU Career Services to hold additional walk-in resume critique sessions ahead of spring career fair

The OU Career Services office will add more resume walk-in sessions starting next week.

Career Services is preparing for more students to come in for resume assistance before the spring career fair Feb. 12. The extra walk-in sessions will be from 9–11:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and 6–8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and they will be held in the OU Career Services office in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

The sessions supplement regularly scheduled walk-in sessions that are held from 1:30–4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“Students always need help with their resumes. And that's one of the biggest things that we do in the most common things we do here in the office,” said Robin Huston, director of Career Services.

Huston said she also hopes students leave with more confidence, not just a better resume. 

“I hope they get a really clear picture after meeting with one of our advisers,” Huston said. “I hope they have a clearer picture of what they have to offer and how they can communicate that on their resume.” 

