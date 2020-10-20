You are the owner of this article.
OU Career Services to focus on international students in workshop series helping students utilize resources

Logo for University of Oklahoma Career Services Jan. 28.

OU Career Services will host a career resources workshop series for international students starting Wednesday via Zoom. 

Debbie Boles, OU Career Services adviser and assistant director of international studies, said in an interview with The Daily the Career Resources for International Students Virtual Workshop is divided into three weeks. The first week is “Intro to Career Services” on Oct. 21, followed by “Job Search Strategies — Internships/Full-time Positions in the U.S.” on Oct. 28 and lastly, “Building Your Professional Industry Connections” on Nov. 4. Students can choose to join each session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 1 to 2 p.m.

Boles said the three different workshops help international students understand how to use available resources during the job search process and to build their “professional network(s).” Week one — Intro to Career Services — is dedicated to managing Handshake, a “career management platform” that intuitively connects students to “relevant job opportunities based on (the user’s) profile, interests and search activity.” 

Boles said international students will be able to search for employers who are willing to hire international students for internships or full-time positions. They can also get their resumes updated through the “Virtual Drop-In Resume Review” or by requesting an individual appointment for follow-up.

“We want to welcome our international students and help to show what career resources are available, where to find them and how to use them,” Boles said in the interview. “Now is the time to learn how to tell (international students’ stories), document experiences that are valuable for employers to know and to practice interviewing.”

Boles said the goal of OU Career Services is to “provide individual and group assistance” by helping all students to learn how to utilize the resources and services available during their job search process. 

“It is important for our students from around the world to know what must be done to find employment, to complete the proper documentation working with International Student Services and to understand the timeline for doing it,” Boles said. 

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

