OU Carceral Studies Consortium to hold reading group discussion on race, policing, activism, state

The OU Carceral Studies Consortium will hold a moderated discussion on race, police and the state via Zoom on July 7 and 9.
The OU Carceral Studies Consortium published a statement on racism on Juneteenth to address the killings of Black and Brown people, and the systemic power structures that allow these incidents to happen.
According to the statement, the discussion is part of the OU Carceral Studies Consortium’s call to action for creating a collective learning environment and community engagement for faculty, staff and students across colleges at OU.
“We are organizing a reading group to facilitate discussions of race, policing, activism and the state,” the organization said in the statement. “We know that knowledge, context and understanding allow us to be better citizens, activists and allies.”
Registered participants will discuss three initial short pieces: “Of Course there are Protests. The State is Failing Black People,” by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor; “Why cellphone videos of black people’s deaths should be considered sacred, like lynching photographs,” by Allissa Richardson and “To Protect and Serve Themselves: Police in US Politics Since the 1960s,” by Stuart Schrader.
For the OU Carceral Studies Consortium, racial supremacy is not “an aberration of the historical past,” but continues into the present. The pursuit of justice needs to manifest in the form of “education, engagement and action,” according to the statement.
“We must never forget the Black and Brown people murdered by institutions that uphold racist power structures,” the OU Carceral Studies Consortium said in the statement. “Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are only the latest souls taken as a result of our society’s violently racialized systems.”
Registration is now open for interested participants to join either session at 12:30 p.m. on July 7 or at 6:30 p.m. on July 9.
