OU Carceral Studies Consortium, faculty, students host virtual book drive for incarcerated women

A group of OU faculty and students, in conjunction with the OU Carceral Studies Consortium, is holding a virtual book drive to benefit incarcerated women.
Emma Colven, international and area studies professor and an organizer for the event, said the drive will benefit the Taft Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility for Women in Muskogee, OK.
The drive aims to combat the lack of access to books in Oklahoma prisons, said organizer Anthony Levenda, a geography and environmental sustainability professor.
“Oklahoma’s prisons are in desperate need of books,” Levenda said. “... This access is especially important in the context of a global pandemic that has closed centers and prisons to visitors.”
The team behind the book drive hopes to provide all of the requested books, 114 in total. The drive has no set end date, but Colven said they hope to reach their goal by the end of the calendar year.
Those interested in contributing are asked to purchase books from the wishlist and ship them to EWCC C/O Roxie Kirk P.O. Box 315 Taft, OK 74463-0315.
For more information, contact Colven or Levenda via email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.