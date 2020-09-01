You are the owner of this article.
OU Carceral Studies Consortium, faculty, students host virtual book drive for incarcerated women

Colven

Emma Colven is a professor at the Boren College of International Studies and an organizer of the book drive.

 Photo from the David L. Boren College of International Studies

A group of OU faculty and students, in conjunction with the OU Carceral Studies Consortium, is holding a virtual book drive to benefit incarcerated women.

Emma Colven, international and area studies professor and an organizer for the event, said the drive will benefit the Taft Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility for Women in Muskogee, OK. 

The drive aims to combat the lack of access to books in Oklahoma prisons, said organizer Anthony Levenda, a geography and environmental sustainability professor.

“Oklahoma’s prisons are in desperate need of books,” Levenda said. “... This access is especially important in the context of a global pandemic that has closed centers and prisons to visitors.”

The team behind the book drive hopes to provide all of the requested books, 114 in total. The drive has no set end date, but Colven said they hope to reach their goal by the end of the calendar year.

Those interested in contributing are asked to purchase books from the wishlist and ship them to EWCC C/O Roxie Kirk P.O. Box 315 Taft, OK 74463-0315. 

For more information, contact Colven or Levenda via email.

senior news reporter

Jordan Hayden is a journalism junior and a senior news reporter at The Daily.

