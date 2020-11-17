OU cancer centers to benefit from $7.5 million gift for research, care, endowment

OU received a $7.5 million gift toward cancer care and research that will endow a “world-class” chief of pediatric hematology/oncology.
According to an OU press release, the gift was received from Jim and Christy Everest and the E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation. This gift will be matched by Peggy and Charles Stephenson’s matching gift campaign.
The chief of pediatric hematology/oncology will be at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Jimmy Everest Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Children in partnership with the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, according to the release.
The establishment of an endowed chair “will be instrumental in the recruitment of five to eight additional researchers and faculty members,” according to the release. These additions will enhance the research efforts for both pediatric and adult cancer.
This partnership will allow a “bridge” between the two cancer research programs located on the OU Health Center campus, according to the release.
“We are so proud that Oklahoma has these two centers of excellence and appreciate that our family members have benefited greatly from their care,” said Jim and Christy Everest in the release. “There is a lack of pediatric cancer research funding not only in Oklahoma but in the nation. It has been our hope that the Jimmy Everest Center and Stephenson Cancer Center could collaborate in this area to the benefit of all.”
According to the release, the Everest family started the center in honor of James “Jimmy” Christopher Everest, 17, who died in 1992 due to bone cancer.
“This remarkable gift from the Everest and Gaylord families builds on their longstanding legacy of brightening our state’s future by investing in the well-being of others,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “Their extraordinary generosity will lead to the development of even more powerful treatments and transformative care, impacting children and families in their greatest time of need.”
OU will search for candidates who are “respected and active” leaders with strong academic contributions and a track record of securing grant support and “exceptional” leadership experience, according to the release.
These hires will work alongside the section chief to explore and develop research and reorganize clinical assignments of faculty. Working with the Stephenson Cancer Center will maximize the investigators’ academic pursuits, enhance trial patient benefits, result in new research collaborations and grow the center’s investigative trials among pediatric hematology and oncology disciplines, according to the release.
“This generous gift is in part a response to a challenge gift by the Stephenson family and will lay the foundation for establishing a nationally recognized research program in children’s cancer and hematologic diseases at the OU Health Center,” Dr. Robert Mannel, director of Stephenson Cancer Center, said in the release. “This donation will help align and synergize the research being done on our campus and will strengthen our National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Center status, which is a great win for Oklahomans of all ages.”
The cancer center is the state’s only comprehensive center for pediatric hematology/oncology care. Each year, it receives an average of 120 cancer diagnoses, follows more than 400 children with cancerous growths, performs 15,000 outpatient visits and provides close to 5,000 inpatient hospital days, according to the release.
The center aims to improve the treatment experience for a child and their family when they’re faced with cancer or a blood disorder, according to the release.
“The Everests saw the opportunity to expand interdisciplinary research and clinical trials across pediatric and adult patients, and to leverage new grants and capabilities from the National Institutes of Health following National Cancer Institute designation,” said Dr. Jason Sanders, senior vice president and provost of the OU Health Sciences Center and acting chair of the board of OU Medicine, in the release.
“This gift will accelerate OU’s national leadership in disease-focused research centers," Sanders said, "and most importantly improve health outcomes for Oklahomans and their families.”
