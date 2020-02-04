You are the owner of this article.
OU cancels classes for Norman campus

Snow

An OU flag covered in snow Nov. 12, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU canceled classes and closed the Norman campus for Wednesday due to expected severe winter weather, according to an OU alert.

Classes and activities for Tuesday evening will continue as normal, according to the alert.

The announcement came shortly after Norman Public Schools canceled Wednesday classes.

Cleveland County is under a winter weather warning through 6 p.m. Wednesday as of the publication of this article.

